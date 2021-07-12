That's a wrap on Disney's the Little Mermaid. Starring Halle Bailey as a new incarnation of Ariel, the live-action remake of the animated Disney classic has been in development at the House of Mouse for years. After filming delays due to the pandemic, the project has finally finished filming as revealed by Bailey with the first official image of her in the role of Ariel. Bailey revealed the news on Twitter and you can take a look at her post below.

and just like that..that’s a wrap ❤️after auditioning for this film when i was 18 just about to turn 19 , to now finishing filming through a pandemic when i turned 21 ..we have finally made it...💖i feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory.. pic.twitter.com/UtbyX5tS6a — Halle (@HalleBailey) July 12, 2021

In the tweet, Halle Bailey wrote, "and just like that..that's a wrap. after auditioning for this film when i was 18 just about to turn 19, to now finishing filming through a pandemic when i turned 21 ..we have finally made it... i feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory."

Rob Marshall directs The Little Mermaid with singer Halle Bailey starring in the lead role of Ariel. Other cast members include the voices of Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian. Jonah Hauer-King also stars as Ariel's love interest Prince Eric following reports that Harry Styles had turned down the role. Melissa McCarthy will also play the villain, Ursula the sea witch, with Javier Bardem also on board as Ariel's father King Triton.

Now just 21 years old, Bailey is a singer best known as one half of Chloe x Halle alongside sister Choe Bailey. The pair are signed to Beyonce's record label Parkwood Entertainment and have been nominated for five Grammy Awards. They have since made the switch to acting with both Baileys starring in the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish, which just recently premiered its fourth season.

"It was one of the easiest decisions I've ever made," director Rob Marshall said of casting Bailey, via DGA. "She came in and claimed the role. You know, when you're looking for a character, you're looking for those character traits that are sometimes indescribable. And Ariel needs to have a sort of wide-eyed wonder about the world, plus a fiery spirit, plus an angelic voice, plus something otherworldly because she's not from this world. And she's experiencing something for the first time."

Marshall added: "You know, there are so many jaded actors out there trying to play that. But to play something with that kind of authenticity and that kind of special magic, that's what Halle had immediately and no one else had that."

"I feel like I'm dreaming and I'm just grateful and I don't pay attention to the negativity," Bailey herself said of her casting, via Variety. "I just feel like this role was something bigger than me and greater and it's going to be beautiful. I'm just so excited to be a part of it."

As of now, Disney has not yet set an official premiere date for The Little Mermaid. At this point, the House of Mouse has released an image of the official logo, and Bailey's new Twitter post gives us our first official look at the new Ariel, though set photos have previously been leaked. In any case, there's a lot of excitement surrounding this particular live-action Disney remake, and it's likely to fill theaters when it is eventually released. This news comes to us from Halle Bailey.