The Little Things scored a number one box office debut after earning $4.8 million. Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto star in the neo-noir crime thriller, which was written and directed by John Lee Hancock. Globally, The Little Things was able to earn a grand total $7.6 million. The news comes after it was revealed that more and more movie theaters in North America are closing their doors, due to the public health crisis.

While movie theater chains are suffering due to the pandemic, AMC Theatres saw a stroke of good luck this past week, thanks to Reddit and the continued stock market game that has erupted into a cultural phenomenon. AMC's stock rose nearly 300% as Redditors targeted it as an underperforming stock being short sold. AMC has been able to turn things around and 2021 is looking promising. Let's just hope that the public health crisis starts to fade in the coming months.

The Croods: A New Age stayed in the number two spot at the box office this weekend after bringing in $1.8 million. To date, the family animated movie has been able to earn $143.4 million globally since debuting in theaters 10 weeks ago. Wonder Woman 1984, which is no longer streaming on HBO Max as of last Sunday, stayed at number three this week with $1.3 million. The sequel has made $150.5 million since opening in theaters on Christmas Day. The Marksman fell from number one to number four this week after earning $1.2 million.

Monster Hunter fell from number four to number five this week after earning $740K. The movie, which is based on the video game franchise of the same name, has not been a hit with critics and viewers. Tom Hanks' News of the World continues to gather praise from critics and viewers. It took the sixth spot this weekend after earning $540K. Promising Young Woman took the seventh spot this weekend after bringing in $260K. The movie has been getting extra attention lately after star Carey Mulligan thanked Variety for apologizing over their original review, which insinuated that the actress was not good looking enough to star in the movie.

Fatale was able to take the eighth spot this weekend after earning $220K. Robert De Niro's The War with Grandpa took the ninth spot with $147K. The comedy has been in theaters for 17 weeks and has earned nearly $35 million globally. Finally, Gravitas Ventures' Our Friend took the tenth spot, with $135K. The movie stars Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, and Casey Affleck. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at the Numbers.