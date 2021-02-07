The Little Things took the number one spot at this weekend's box office. The movie, which stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto, was able to bring in $2.1 million over the Super Bowl weekend. As of this writing, The Little Things has earned over $7.8 million domestically, for a grand total of $13 million globally. Leto earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role in the movie, which is also currently streaming on HBO Max.

Super Bowl weekend is usually pretty tough at the box office, but this year is even tougher, thanks to the public health crisis. Over 60% of movie theaters in North America are currently closed, though analysts are predicting that they'll be able to open again by the end of the summer, or possibly early fall. As the box office numbers continue to fall, studios, like Warner Bros., are experimenting with streaming premieres paired with theatrical releases. The Little Things will be available on HBO Max until the beginning of March, while Wonder Woman 1984 was just removed from the streaming service.

The Croods: A New Age stayed at number 2 this weekend after earning $1.7 million. The animated family movie has been a steady earner at the box office since it opened in movie theaters eleven weeks ago. To date, the movie has made $147.6 million globally. Liam Neeson's The Marksman was able to take the third spot with $1 million. The action thriller has been able to pull in nearly $11 million globally since opening in theaters four weeks ago.

Wonder Woman 1984 took the fourth position this weekend with just $905K. The sequel received mixed reviews from fans and critics, and is no longer available to stream on HBO Max. As of this writing, it has made $154.5 million globally. Monster Hunter remained at number five this weekend after bringing in $585K, while Tom Hanks' News of the World came in at number six with $400K. The movie is also available to stream at home.

Promising Young Woman, which just earned four Golden Globe nominations, took the seventh position this weekend with $220K. Carey Mulligan is nominate for Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture, as she continues to gather praise for the role. Fatale came in at number eight this weekend with $170K, while The War with Grandpa stuck around for its 18th week after taking in another $176K. Finally, Earwig and the Witch debuted and topped off the week with $99K. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.