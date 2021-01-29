Denzel Washington admits to stalking Jared Leto on the set of The Little Things. Washington maintains that Leto had no idea he was being stalked. Usually, Leto is the one taking things a step further on the set. The reports about his method acting during 2016's Suicide Squad have reached a near-mythical status, but he didn't get into any of his old tricks for his new movie with Washington and Rami Malek.

When asked about whether or not Jared Leto tried his method acting out on The Little Things set, Denzel Washington promptly said, "He didn't do any of that with me. Nah. He'd have been paid a visit. That wouldn't happen." The interviewer wasn't even able to finish the question before Washington gave his answer. However, it seems that the veteran actor used some of his own method acting skills on the set, as he admits to stalking Leto without his knowledge.

Denzel Washington and Jared Leto did not do a whole lot of talking on The Little Things set. Director John Lee Hancock says the first time the two actors actually laid eyes on each other was during a costume fitting before a scene. "I stayed away from him. He stayed away from me, respectfully so," says Denzel Washington. "We'd bow or nod from across the highway. Literally, one day we nodded across the highway from each other." Things got even more ramped up after the cameras finished rolling for the day. Washington explains.

"I'd follow him [Jared Leto] around. I was outside of his apartment sometimes and he didn't know... I won't say anything more about it. I'll put it this way, he didn't know."

Denzel Washington declined to comment any further on his stalking of Jared Leto. With that being said, keeping the actors away from each other sounds like it definitely worked in John Lee Hancock's favor. A particular interrogation scene from the movie between Rami Malek and Jared Leto found Washington watching from behind a one-way mirror. Hancock recalls, "Afterward, Denzel said to me, 'Man, they are throwing down. I cannot wait to get in that room.' He told me, 'I feel like I'm the old heavyweight and I'm watching two young bucks battle in the ring.'"

As for tensions getting too high on the set, Denzel Washington says it was all safe and to make the movie the best that it could be. "Obviously, we're going to stay safe and not break out into a fistfight," says Washington. "It was sort of like every man for himself. Everybody's coming in there with their A-game and let's see what happens." While the 66-year old actor denies method acting techniques were used during the making of The Little Things, it sure sounds like the whole cast was involved in something very similar. The interview with Washington and John Lee Hancock was originally conducted by USA Today.