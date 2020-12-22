The first trailer and images from upcoming thriller The Little Things have now been released, giving us a glimpse at the trio of Oscar winners at the centre of the story; Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto. The eerie footage and handful of images show Washington looking every bit the grizzled, world-weary sheriff with a sixth sense and penchant for following his gut, while Leto sports a Charles Manson-esque beard and long hair look, his greasy appearance and sunken eyes doing their best to disguise his leading man visage.

The Little Things follows Oscar winning actor and Hollywood icon Denzel Washington as Deke Craven, a burned-out deputy sheriff with an eye for detail who teams up with Baxter, a crack Los Angeles detective, played by Rami Malek, to reel in a wily serial killer. Deke's nose for the "little things" proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils Baxter in a soul-shattering dilemma. As they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke's past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.

Directed by Saving Mr. Banks and The Highwaymen's John Lee Hancock, the movie stars Denzel Washington as Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon, Rami Malek as L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter, Jared Leto as Albert Sparma, Sofia Vassilieva as Tina Salvatore, Terry Kinney as Captain Farris, and Michael Hyatt as Flo Dunigan. Additionally, Natalie Morales, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza, Sheila Houlahan, John Harlan Kim and Tom Hughes have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Along with the new trailer and images, Jared Leto has offered some insight into his mysterious character, Albert Sparma, and why he was drawn to the role.

"Well, it's all in the name - Albert Sparma! He's an unusual guy. He's an outsider, a black sheep, someone who's stuck in a part of life that maybe he feels like he doesn't deserve. He's been blessed and cursed with a significant amount of intelligence and wit, but doesn't really fit into society so well. For me, it was an opportunity to make a complete transformation, which I took full advantage of and that was a lot of fun, in the preparation, the research, and the building of the character. It was just a blast."

Aside from the opportunity to transform himself for the role in The Little Things, Leto just could not resist the chance to work with Hollywood heavy-hitter Denzel Washington.

"Denzel Washington, to me, he's my Brando, Pacino, De Niro all rolled up into one. The opportunity to work with him, I couldn't pass that up. And then on top of that, Rami, the icing on the cake, a force to be reckoned with, and someone I was really excited to spend time with."

The Little Things was originally due to be released with a traditional theatrical run, but, due to the ongoing global situation, the movie is now scheduled to be released in the United States on January 29, 2021 by Warner Bros. Pictures as well as a month-long simultaneous release on the HBO Max streaming service. The trailer comes courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures while the first look images come from Warner Bros.