With its revolutionary mix of shocking-for-its-time violence and sociopolitical themes, George A. Romero's 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead quickly proved to be enormously influential with filmmakers around the world, and few were able to match its power like Jorge Grau's The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue. Mixing a strong environmental statement with unforgettably terrifying set pieces, Grau's film stands on its own as a horror classic, and now it's been restored to its horrifying glory by Synapse Films in an exclusive new Steelbook release.

A strange twist of fate brings two young travelers, George (Ray Lovelock, The Cassandra Crossing) and Edna (Christine Galbo, The House That Screamed), to a small town where an experimental agricultural machine may be bringing the dead back to life! As zombies infest the area and attack the living, a bull-headed detective (Academy Award nominee Arthur Kennedy, Peyton Place) thinks the couple are Satanists responsible for the local killings. George and Edna have to fight for their lives, and prove their innocence, as they try and stop the impending zombie apocalypse!

The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue (aka Let Sleeping Corpses Lie and Don't Open the Window) is a gory horror tale from Spanish director Jorge Grau and widely considered to be one of the best zombie films ever made. Beautifully restored in 4K from the original camera negative, Synapse Films presents the film for the first time ever on Blu-ray with the true original English theatrical mono mix and the real opening and closing credit sequences intact

The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue special features:

Exclusive new 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative

New 5.1 English stereo surround remix made exclusively for the Synapse Films release

Two audio commentaries featuring authors and film scholars Troy Howarth, Nathaniel Thompson and Bruce Holecheck

Restoration of the true original English language theatrical mono mix

Jorge Grau - Catalonia's Cult Film King (89 mins.) - This extensive feature-length documentary explores the life and films of director Jorge Grau (BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVE)

The Scene of the Crime - Giannetto De Rossi in Discussion from Manchester (16 Mins.) (BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVE)

Giannetto De Rossi - Q&A at the Festival of Fantastic Films, UK (43 Mins) (BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVE)

Theatrical trailer, TV spots and radio spots

Newly translated removable English SDH subtitles

Liner notes booklet featuring writing from Spanish film scholar, Dr. Nicholas Schlegel

Exclusive CD soundtrack of the haunting original score by Giuliano Sorgini

Exclusive Steelbook™ artwork by Wes Benscoter

Poster of Wes Benscoter's Steelbook artwork

This release of The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue is region free.