Sadly, we lost horror legend George A. Romero two years ago. The man behind classics like Night of the Living Dead, who birthed the zombie genre as we know it, had many projects in the works that unfortunately weren't completed prior to his passing. But one of those projects has been finished. The Living Dead, a novel taking place in the same universe as his "Living Dead" series of movies, is done and will be released next year.

Daniel Krauss, author of The Shape of Water and Trollhunters, was tasked with completing the unfinished novel following George A. Romero's passing, with the blessing of his wife and estate. Kraus recently took to Twitter to reveal that he has indeed finished The Living Dead, which will hit shelves courtesy of Tor Books in 2020. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I have turned in The Living Dead, the massive zombie epic I co-wrote with George A. Romero. While writing, I wore George's scarf, a gift from his wife. (June 2020 from Tor Books)"

The tweet was shared with an image of Daniel Kraus wearing the scarf in question. As for the novel, it will differ quite a bit from his Living Dead movies. Even though George A. Romero was well respected amongst horror lovers and filmmakers, he was never given big budgets to make his movies, which leads to certain restrictions. As Kraus previously explained in an interview, this book is massive in scope and will allow for things that would never have been possible in Romero's movies, given financial constraints.

"What's exciting about the novel, though, is how it goes the opposite direction. It's huge. It's a massively scaled story, a real epic, the kind no one ever gave him the budget for in film. In a book, of course, there is no budget, and in his pages you can feel his joy of being able, at last, to do every single thing he wanted."

The Living Dead is spread across three different time periods and takes place in three different locations; a trailer park, a nuclear submarine and a bunker in Washington D.C. Daniel Kraus, for his part, said in the past that George A. Romero is the reason he's a writer and the reason that he's interested in art. Kraus was hand-picked by Romero's manager Chris Roe and his wife, Suzanne Desrocher Romero, to finish the novel, which the late legend had worked on for more than a decade.

This is just one of many George A. Romero projects that are being completed following his passing. The filmmaker left behind many scripts that are possibly going to be produced and it was recently announced that an official Night of the Living Dead sequel is happening as well. Be sure to check out the announcement from Daniel Kraus' Twitter account below.

