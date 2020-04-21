One of 2019's most anticipated horror movies, The Lodge is finally coming home on DVD, Digital, Blu-ray and Hulu on May 5. Directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala (Goodnight Mommy), who co-wrote the script with Sergio Casci, the movie follows a family who retreat to their remote winter cabin over the holidays and get trapped in isolation as a blizzard hits.

Starring Golden Globe nominee Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience), Jaeden Martell (IT), Lia McHugh (Along Came the Devil), Golden Globe nominee Alicia Silverstone (American Woman), and Richard Armitage (Berlin Station, The Hobbit trilogy), The Lodge is a bone-chilling nightmare that begins with a fractured family as Richard (Armitage) tells his children, Aidan (Martell), and Mia (McHugh), of his intent to marry his new girlfriend, Grace (Keough).

In an effort to bond, the family retreat to their remote winter cabin. However, when Richard is forced to abruptly depart for work, he leaves the children in Grace's care. Isolated and alone, a blizzard traps them inside the lodge and terrifying events summon specters from Grace's dark past. As nerves fray and tensions rise, Grace, Aidan, and Mia have to fight for deliverance against unseen forces of evil.

You can pre-order The Lodge on Blu-ray today.