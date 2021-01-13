Ever since Amazon Studios announced that they will be creating a new fantasy series based on the world of The Lord of the Rings created by J.R.R. Tolkein, fans have been eager to discover the details of the story for the show. Now, TheOneRing.net has released a description for the upcoming series that they confirm is authentic and accurate. You can read the full synopsis below.

"Amazon Studios' forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

The description confirms what fans had surmised long ago, that Amazon's show will not be a retread of Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings movies, but will instead be set many centuries in the past. From the reference to "great powers were forged", it is very likely that the show will deal with the years in which the Dark Lord Sauron first forged his ring of power to consolidate his strength, and the alliances between men and elves that rose up to stand against him.

Amazon's The Lord of the Rings TV show has planned a 5-season series arc so far, with eight to ten episodes in each season. Filming for the first two episodes has already been completed, and post-production work has started. It remains to be seen whether Amazon intends to release all episodes of the first season at once as they did with the first season of The Boys, or release each episode one at a time, as they did with the second season of The Boys.

Produced by Amazon Studios, The Lord of the Rings stars Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum, Simon Merrells, Geoff Morrell, Peter Mullan, Lloyd Owen, Augustus Prew, Peter Tait, Alex Tarrant, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, and Sara Zwangobani. The series is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2021.

This news comes to us from The One Ring.