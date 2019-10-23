Kiefer Sutherland is sharing details about a deleted scene from The Lost Boys that was "a bit too violent and gross," and to be included. The actor admits he was really looking forward to the scene making it in the movie. However, Joel Schumacher had other plans and decided to cut it out. Speaking of cutting it out, Sutherland also spoke about his David character's mullet and how it was compromise that he and Schumacher came upon. They both still discuss it to this very day.

In regard to The Lost Boys deleted scene that was too crazy, it is alluded to in the final cut, says Kiefer Sutherland. There have been deleted scenes from the iconic horror movie to come out over the last few years, but nothing like this one. Sutherland had this to say about the scene that was too crazy for The Lost Boys.

"There was a scene that actually didn't make the movie that I was really, really excited about, mainly because it was just so violent I couldn't believe that we were doing it. It's sort of in the movie - they cut around it - but there was a guy on a beach and he was bald and they had made a prosthetic cast of his head. And the part of the scene that I loved the most was literally, it was like a cake: I ate the whole back of his head off and blood just went everywhere. I had been directed to just smile like a child having cake, and the two images were so frightening and scary."

While the scene is definitely not in the movie, one can imagine exactly what Kiefer Sutherland is referring to as his David character kills an unsuspecting victim. Sutherland also spoke about The Lost Boys edgy soundtrack, which he refers to as, "one of the first ones," in terms of a package deal. Hits from INXS, Roger Daltrey, Echo and the Bunnymen covering The Doors, and more are included on the famous soundtrack. As a result of the style of the movie and soundtrack, it created its own thing, which holds up today. Sutherland explains.

"Stylistically it made a real imprint at the time and it has stood the test of time, and that's a real tribute to Joel Schumacher. The soundtrack too was really innovative, and it was trying to teach the film industry that music can help you not only make your film great, but it can help you sell it and it can work as a partner with you. And that was a really exciting time."

The Lost Boys soundtrack did launch a ton of imitators and is just as praised as the movie these days. In addition to Kiefer Sutherland, the movie also starred Corey Feldman and Corey Haim, Jason Patric, Jami Gertz, Dianne Wiest, and Alex Winter. Since the movie launched in 1987, it has become a part of nearly every Halloween as fans dress up as their favorite characters to imitate.

David is an obvious Halloween costume, but the Frog Brothers are also known to rock a good Halloween party. But, for David, the mullet has to be involved and it has to be bleached to look as good as Kiefer Sutherland did in The Lost Boys. It's a tough look to pull off these days and pretty much always has, but Kiefer Sutherland rocked it like the best of them. The interview with Sutherland was originally conducted by Yahoo.