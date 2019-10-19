The Lost Boys remains one of the greatest vampire movies ever released some thirty years after it hit theaters in 1987, making huge stars out of nearly its entire cast. While there have been a couple of direct-to-dvd sequels, the thirst for this 80s cult classic has never quite been quenched. And the return of The Frog Brothers, as played by Jamison Newlander and Corey Feldman is always welcome. Though The CW is working on a TV series based on the franchise, whose pilot has undergone extensive reshoots, no big screen continuation of the property is in the works. So instead, we're getting the return of the Frog Brothers in a new music video inspired by The Lost Boys.

Rapper Ekoh is behind this song and video, which gives us Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander back in character as Edgar and Alan Frog, the iconic vampire hunters from the original 1987 movie. Corey Feldman previously returned in 2008's Lost Boys: The Tribe, where he had an extended cameo amongst a whole new set of characters crawling around Santa Carla, attempting to suck blood, party all night, and sleep all day.

It wasn't until 2010's Lost Boys: The Thirst that we got the proper reunion of Jamison Newlander and Corey Feldman as Edgar and Alan Frog, as they set off on a new adventure. By that time, Corey Haim had already passed away and wasn't able to return as Sam Emerson. Now, we have the dynamic duo back at what they do best. Slaying the undead.

Ekoh promises that the full music video is coming this October, just in time for Halloween. We get to see quite a bit of Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander in the teaser for the music video. Apparently, vampires have taken over Hollywood. Jamison Newlander asks a Dough Boys pizza delivery driver (played by Ekoh), 'You notice anything different about Hollywood lately?' Ekoh answers with, 'No, it still sucks, unless you are an Instagram influencer, or a Youtube sensation, or a rapper.' That's when Corey Feldman appears at the door, reprising his role as Edgar as if he hasn't skipped a day in these combat boots, 'Or a vampire!'

The music video will tackle the idea of vampires in Hollywood, which isn't a bad idea for a true Lost Boys sequel featuring the return of Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander. The video promises thrills, chills and kills, then turns meta by the end, with Feldman handing the Dough Boy his three Lost Boys movies on Blu-ray.

"Think of those three movies as your survival manual. Our number's on the back. Pray you never need to call us."

Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander have been making the rounds at various Comic and horror conventions, and the duo has been known to drop a couple of Cameo videos in character as The Frog Brothers if the price is right. The CW is still moving forward on its The Lost Boys TV show. Will we actually see it premiere is another question. Who knows if we'll ever get another true Frog Brothers movie. But this is as close as we can get right this second. Jamison Newlander first alerted us to this video on Twitter.

i span the galaxy with one speech, that’s a uni-verse



NEW SONG IS OUT NOW 🔥https://t.co/jy357ah3r2 — rαp nєrd ⚡️ (@ekohmusic) October 19, 2019

the TRAILER for my LOST BOYS MUSIC VIDEO is HERE! RT this!🔥🔥



starring Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman ), Jamison Newlander (@JamisonNewland ), and more!



OCTOBER 17th you get to witness everything. You ready? #lostboys#horrorfans#hiphop#indiepic.twitter.com/WvQBA8DEw9 — rαp nєrd ⚡️ (@ekohmusic) October 15, 2019

Dude!! This looks so fricken cool!! What a blast it was to shoot. You’re a talented dude, @ekohmusic! And you too @Corey_Feldman! https://t.co/HFZssKx3xg — Jamison Newlander (@JamisonNewland) October 15, 2019