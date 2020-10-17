The Frog Brothers live! This Halloween, Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander, perhaps best known together as Edgar and Alan Frog, will suit up once again, returning for what is teased as a free special on Youtube. Corey Feldman isn't releasing all the details yet, but this should prove to be a fun Halloween treat for The Lost Boys fans who have been without a new movie for over a decade.

HEY #EVERYBODY ITS #SPOOKTOBER & I KNOW THIS #HALLOWEEN WONT FEEL THE SAME 4 ANY OF US, NO PARTIES, NO CANDY, NO TRICK OR TREATING 4 MANY OF US THIS YEAR, SO MY GOOD FRIEND @JamisonNewland & I WERE THINKING ABOUT WHAT WE MIGHT B ABLE 2 DO 2 MAKE IT SPECIAL, SO WE CAME UP WITH.. — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 17, 2020

Corey Feldman isn't being too forthcoming with what fans can expect. But it's sure to put a smile on a lot of faces as Halloween festivities across the country are being canceled this year. Kids in quite a few American towns won't be able to go Trick 'R Treating in 2020. Haunted Houses and scary Theme Park attractions like Halloween Horror Nights at Universal have been outright canceled. And a lot of schools are not able to hold their annual Spooky Season dances. So it's Edgar and Alan Frog to the rescue.

Corey Feldman has teamed up with his good friend Jamison Newlander to resurrect their iconic vampire hunting siblings The Frog Brothers, who have also, apparently, gotten into the ghost hunting business. The only clues Corey Feldman will drop about what he has planned is that this will be a 'special' of some sort. It will be free. And it will stream on Youtube.

The Frog Brothers were first introduced in 1987's The Lost Boys and immediately became fan favorites as they helped new kid in town Sam Emerson save his brother Michael from a gang of bloodsuckers lead by the elusive and spooky David. Corey Feldman would reprise his role as Edgat Frog for 2008's quasi-reboot Lost Boys: The Tribe, where he was reduced to a glorified cameo. Jamison Newlander would return alongside Feldman in 2010's Lost Boys: The Thirst, which was basically their movie. Since then, the brothers have only shown up occasionally for a few Cameo videos.

They did, however, make a most triumphant return last Halloween in a new music video from musician Ekoh, which only made fans want a new standalone movie for The Frog Brothers even more. It was most recently announced that The Frogs would be getting a gender-swap in the long-planned TV show based on The Lost Boys, which is happening at The CW. Liza and Cassie Frog were to be played by Cheyenne Haynes and Haley Tju. This didn't sit well with The Lost Boys fans, and coupled with a poor reaction to the pilot, The CW outright canceled that version of the show, recasting everyone from scratch.

Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander mocked the idea of turning The Frog Brothers into Frog Sisters with a well-received Youtube video. Later that same month, it was announced The CW was going in a new direction, and Feldman wouldn't say no to the idea of returning for the new show in some capacity.

The last we heard about The Lost Boys TV show was back in February, when Lincoln Younes was cast to play the head vampire named Benjamin, based on Kiefer Sutherland's David and Branden Cook was brought into play older brother Garrett, based on Jason Patrick's Michael. A new pilot was about to be shot heading into spring, but the pandemic halted those plans. The CW passed on the uncompleted pilot, but CW president Mark Pedowitz called the show a 'passion project' during a May press call, and claims he is determined to see this one make it to the small screen.

While we wait for that to happen, we at least have the welcome news that the original Frogs will be back in some capacity this Halloween. We recently chatted with Corey Feldman about his most recent project, a documentary called (my) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, which looks at child abuse in Hollywood. You can watch here for Corey's Feldman's captivating interview with Paulington James Christensen.