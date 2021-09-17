The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.

This new version of The Lost Boys is described as a brand new, reimagined take on the original movie. It unites two young stars from modern horror franchises, starring Noah Jupe of the A Quiet Place movies and Jaeden Martell of the It movies. Randy McKinnon, who's also working on DC's Static Shock series for Warner Bros., is on board to write The Lost Boys with Jonathan Entwistle on board to direct. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing under their Automatik banner while Zac Frognowski and Josh Glick will executive produce.

It's not specified exactly which roles Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell are playing. No additional information has been revealed about the plot, other than to say that it takes place in the present day. Beyond some changes to the environment and other modern updates, the movie will presumably follow a similar plot to the original movie, which follows two brothers moving to a new town that they discover to be inhabited by vampires.

Joel Schumacher directed The Lost Boys using a screenplay by Janice Fischer, Jeffrey Boam, and James Jeremias. Its memorable cast included Corey Feldman, Corey Haim, Jason Patric, Jamison Newlander, Jami Gertz, Brooke McCarter, Billy Wirth, Dianne Wiest, Alex Winter, and Kiefer Sutherland. It was a hit at the box office when it was released in 1987 and has since become widely accepted by horror fans as one of the greatest vampire movies of all time.

In 2008, Corey Feldman returned as Edgar Frog of the Frog Brothers for the sequel The Lost Boys: The Tribe. His pal Corey Haim also appeared during the closing credits as Sam Emerson, reprising his role from the original movie. The Frog Brothers later reunited in 2010 for the third installment of the trilogy, Lost Boys: The Thirst, with Jamison Newlander back as Alan Frog to join a returning Feldman. The two have also reunited for a free Frog Brothers special on YouTube.

Since at least 2016, there had been efforts at The CW to turn The Lost Boys into a television series. The ill-fated series adaptation went through several changes behind the scenes, with Twilight helmer attached at one point to direct the pilot episode. That version of the series would have also starred Tyler Posey as Michael Emerson while Cheyenne Haynes and Haley Tju were tapped to play the gender-swapped Frog Sisters.

In 2019, The CW passed on ordering the pilot to series. At the time, the goal was to retool the project with a mostly new cast, but the pandemic heavily affected filming on the second pilot. At this stage, the folks at Warner Bros. just do not want to deal with the doomed TV series any longer, instead rolling the dice with an all-new movie adaptation. For better or for worse. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.