A viral image of a 1987 movie marquee has The Lost Boys trending on Twitter. In the photo, which was shared by Kenneth Palermo, a marquee for a movie theater promotes four iconic movies that were all released in the same year: The Lost Boys, RoboCop, Predator, and Full Metal Jacket. Palermo asks in the caption for people to pick which one they would go to see if it were 1987, and the photo has gone viral with thousands of different responses.

With all four of these titles such popular movies, all of them have their fans naming them in response to the post. Even so, the hit vampire movie The Lost Boys seems to have risen above the others with the most responses, even if it was a very difficult choice for many fans who love all four movies. Many other The Lost Boys fans are also celebrating the movie itself as they're just happy to see that it's trending.

"The Lost Boys number 1 for a reason," HBO Max tweeted, clearly proud to have the movie currently available to stream.

The Lost Boys number 1 for a reason. https://t.co/oahXQRHH9V — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 21, 2021

"The Lost Boys. The cast, the music, the hair. So much to love about that movie," one fan said in response to the movie marquee.

The Lost Boys. The cast, the music, the hair. So much to love about that movie. 🦇 pic.twitter.com/a2VevmWKvn — Quinnessence 🏳️‍🌈☮️❤️🌊 (@OnceandfutureQF) May 21, 2021

Another fan said, "The Lost Boys. Iconic Gen X film. So much so, I asked the video store where I rented it if I could buy the poster. The clerk didn't know. The owner came out and told me $2. I put down my bills. Then they started selling movie posters to the public & all was right with the world."

The Lost Boys. Iconic Gen X film. So much so, I asked the video store where I rented it if I could buy the poster. The clerk didn't know. The owner came out and told me $2. I put down my bills. Then they started selling movie posters to the public & all was right with the world. pic.twitter.com/c0s9eT5yaB — Sabra Wineteer (@sabrawineteer) May 21, 2021

"Surprised you need to ask...the correct answer is The Lost Boys," says someone else. "Keifer Sutherland & lovely Edward Herrmann as small town vampires...for the undead they were hella cool."

Surprised you need to ask...the correct answer is The Lost Boys - Keifer Sutherland & lovely Edward Herrmann as small town vampires...for the undead they were hella cool👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/huORuAvVDB — 𝐿𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑠𝑎𝑦 𝑅𝑜𝑏𝑒𝑟𝑡𝑠𝑜𝑛💙 (@linzirob) May 21, 2021

Recalling his actual experience watching the movie when it premiered in 1987, another fan posted: "The Lost Boys. Saw it at 12:30 the Friday it was released after taking a half day. I was on the freeway, my wife was working till 5, took the offramp to Universal's newly opened Cineplex Odeon cinema complex to see one of only a handful of movies I've seen alone in a cinema."

The Lost Boys. Saw it at 12:30 the Friday it was released after taking a half day. I was on the freeway, my wife was working till 5, took the offramp to Universal's newly opened Cineplex Odeon cinema complex to see one of only a handful of movies I've seen alone in a cinema. — Hollywood Tony (@tonyblass) May 21, 2021

"I'm loving that The Lost Boys is trending on Twitter," another tweet reads. "The music and acting in the movie is SO good. It's my favorite vampire movie!! When I first watched it I was surprised to see one of the kids from The Goonies was in this movie too."

I’m loving that The Lost Boys is trending on Twitter. The music and acting in the movie is SO good. It’s my favorite vampire movie!! When I first watched it I was surprised to see one of the kids from the Goonies was in this movie too 😂 pic.twitter.com/BqRwrIgNo2 — ari.skye.art - #BLM #ACAB (@ariskyeart) May 21, 2021

Directed by Joel Schumacher, The Lost Boys was released on July 31, 1987. Starring Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Corey Feldman, Jami Gertz, and Kiefer Sutherland, the movie was a hit and is widely considered to be among the all-time greatest horror movies. Its success would spawn several sequels and comic book series spinoffs, and it has since been reported that a TV series adaptation is in the works. The show will reimagine the events of the original movie with all-new actors in the roles. The original tweet about 1987 movies was posted by Kenneth Palermo.

The Lost Boys is trending so u KNOW I’m back on my bullshit again https://t.co/3TNV1ptWad — 100% Soft • ᴗ • (@100soft) May 21, 2021

Great to see “The Lost Boys” trending. Absolutely one of my favourite films. #TheLostBoyspic.twitter.com/Lhz3ffLSJp — Ian MacGregor (@macgregor63) May 21, 2021

Lost Boys… and long clap for the Frog brothers. https://t.co/gWBlWXfvmn — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 21, 2021

I listen to The Lost Boys Soundtrack once a week. Never forget the Saxophone dance! pic.twitter.com/XtvHJ04UGc — Janellaboo (@Janellaboo) May 21, 2021