The CW's revamped and rebooted version of beloved 80's vampire-classic The Lost Boys has cast several roles for the upcoming pilot, including one of its lead characters.

Actor Lincoln Younes, known for the ABC crime series Grand Hotel and the long-running daytime soap Home and Away as well as the shows Tangle and Hiding in his native Australia, has been cast in the series as Benjamin, the charismatic leader of the gang of vampires in a seemingly idyllic North Carolina seaside town. Younes' role is most similar to the role of David in the 1987 movie version of The Lost Boys, which was played with glorious scenery-chewing delight by Kiefer Sutherland.

Alongside Lincoln Younes, acting newcomer Branden Cook, star of the television series Industry, has been cast as Garrett, the older of the two brothers, who have moved with their mom to the North Carolina seaside community. It has been reported that Garrett is a version of the Michael character from the 1987 movie, who was played by Jason Patric and leads the story.

Finally, Ruby Cruz has been cast to play Elsie, a version of Jami Gertz's character Star in the movie, who forms a relationship with the new guy in town, Garrett. Cruz is best known for playing a young Lizzy Kaplan in the second season of Hulu's Castle Rock. She is also in production on HBO Max's Mare of Easttown with Kate Winslet. The Frog Brothers haven't been cast yet. But in the first iteration of the TV show they were going to get a gender switch. It's not clear if that plan remains intact here.

Heather Mitchell and Rob Thomas will provide writing duty as well as being credited as executive producers on the new pilot, with Marcos Siega attached to direct and executive produce. Thomas will executive produce under his Spondoolie Productions banner along with Dan Etheridge. Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream Television will also executive produce. Rebecca Franko of Spondoolie and Juliana Janes of Gulfstream will produce. The series hails from Warner Bros. Television, where Spondoolie and Gulfstream are under overall deals. The first The Lost Boys movie was released by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The CW ordered the pilot for The Lost Boys back in January, having previously ordered a The Lost Boys pilot last season before ultimately passing. The project remained high on the CW's watch list, however, and the studio decided to go back and redevelop it. In this version, a mother and her gen z sons move to the seaside town where she grew up. They discover there's a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow old and never die.

Family bonds are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological struggle. The series will, of course, be based on the 1987 cult classic that revolutionized how we think about vampires and their depiction on screen.

For now, these castings should be enough to get your teeth into, but stay tuned for more information to come. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.