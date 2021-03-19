Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe will play the villain in Paramount's upcoming romantic action adventure comedy The Lost City of D. Starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in lead roles, the movie also stars Patti Harrison and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Bullock will produce under her Fortis Films banner alongside Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions and Seth Gordon for Exhibit A.

The Lost City of D is directed by Adam and Aaron Nee with the two working with Dana Fox on the production draft. Per Deadline, the story follows a reclusive romance novelist (Sandra Bullock) who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Channing Tatum) until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

Daniel Radcliffe is best known for growing up in the role of Harry Potter, a role he portrayed from his childhood into his early adult years. Over a 10-year period, Radcliffe played the iconic wizard in eight movies between 2001 and 2011. Collectively, the franchise has pulled in around $7.7 billion at the worldwide box office, and while no more Harry Potter movies are currently in the works, the franchise continues to live on with the Fantastic Beasts spinoff series.

After Harry Potter, Radcliffe has appeared in a variety of roles drastically different than the boy wizard. This includes playing a lawyer in the horror movie The Woman in Black, a sentient corpse in the bizarre comedy Swiss Army Man, and Frankenstein's assistant Igor in the sci-fi fantasy movie Victor Frankenstein. On the small screen, Radcliffe has also been starring on the TBS comedy series Miracle Workers and appeared on the Netflix show The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

One of Radcliffe's more recent roles was one of his most bizarre yet. The actor starred in Jason Lei Howden's action comedy movie Guns Akimbo, which was released last year. Radcliffe played a video game developer who inadvertently becomes the next participant in a real-life death match that streams online, fighting for survival with guns in hand while simultaneously wearing a bathrobe and slippers.

Radcliffe taking on some of these more interesting roles is a result of the actor veering towards more intriguing scripts, and from his point of view, that's something that happens much more often with indie movies.

"A lot of the big studios, I find the scripts are not as challenging or weird or interesting as the stuff they make in the indie world or even in the TV world. So the things that I gravitate to, so far they just happen to be in the indie world," Radcliffe said in a StarLifestyle interview in 2019.

Noting that he's still willing to come back to a blockbuster project in the right screenplay comes along, Radcliffe added: "But if there's something happening in the studios and I love the script, I would love to be a part of some crazy big movie. It's just about waiting for the right script."

It's unclear when The Lost City of D will be released. This news comes to us from Deadline.