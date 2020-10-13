Sandra Bullock is set to produce and star in a new romantic action movie for Paramount Pictures, and the studio is eyeing Ryan Reynolds for her co-star. Called The Lost City of D, the movie follows "a romance author who discovers that a fictional city she had written about is real, prompting her to embark on a risky journey to find the city."

Filmmaking brothers Adam and Aaron Nee (Band of Robbers) are on board to direct using a screenplay by Dana Fox (Home Before Dark). The concept is based on an idea and treatment by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses). Under her Fortis Films banner, Bullock will also be producing alongside Gordon of Exhibit A and Liza Chasin of 3dot Productions.

While Sandra Bullock is signed on, there's no deal in place yet for Reynolds. His potential casting would serve as a reunion for the two Holllywood stars, as Reynolds and Bullock co-starred in the romantic comedy The Proposal, which Bullock also executive produced. The two also reunited on social media at the start of the year. To celebrate Betty White's 98th birthday in January, Reynolds and Bullock got back together to celebrate their co-star's special day with a birthday song sing-off. White played Reynolds' grandmother in the movie.

Since The Proposal, Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds have continued to find great success in other projects. In 2010, Bullock won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the sport movie The Blind Side. She was nominated for the same award for playing the lead role in the hit 2013 movie Gravity, which starred the actress as an astronaut stranded in outer space. More recently, she executive produced and starred in the Netflix Original Bird Box and had a lead role in the movie Ocean's 8.

Meanwhile, Reynolds is perhaps best known for the Deadpool movies, which star him as foul-mouthed superhero Wade Wilson. Despite their R ratings, the 2016 movie and its 2018 sequel are among the most successful comic book adaptations ever made, and Reynolds is planning to reprise the role again in a third movie. Last year, he appeared in movies like Detective Pikachu and 6 Underground and has since been executive producing and serving as a commentator on the ABC game show Don't.

The official trailer for Free Guy, another upcoming comedy adventure movie starring Reynolds}, was also recently released by 20th Century Studios. It stars Reynolds as a bank teller who discovers himself to be a background player in a violent, open-world video game. Shawn Levy directs using a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn, and the movie also stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, and Lil Rel Howery. It is set to premiere in theaters on Dec. 11, 2020.

In addition to this project, the Nee brothers are also attached to direct the upcoming Masters of the Universe reboot movie which stars Noah Centineo as He-Man. As for The Lost City of D, there's no word yet on when production will begin, but let's hope Reynolds will be involved. This news comes to us from Variety.