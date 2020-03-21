Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae's The Lovebirds is skipping theaters and heading straight to Netflix. Paramount and the streaming platform have just reached a deal for the movie, which was set to open in theaters on April 3rd. The coronavirus pandemic has movie theaters shut down, so this is probably the best bet for the comedy as we continue to see studios experimenting with new ways to get current projects out and into the world.

Netflix has not yet announced a streaming date for The Lovebirds, but one should be forthcoming. It is believed that Netflix will be handling the foreign release too, though that has yet to be confirmed. The comedy, which is directed by Michael Showalter, stars Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae as a couple who "experience a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery." The movie was originally supposed to premiere at SXSW earlier this month, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus.

The Lovebirds will more than likely be coming out in the next few weeks as more and more people sit at home. Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon are taking the pandemic and self-isolation very seriously and they want others to do the same. The couple announced a limited-series weekly podcast, titled Staying In with Emily and Kumail. All proceeds from their new podcast will be donated to charities involved with the coronavirus crisis, including the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Feeding America, and the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation. Nanjiani has been very vocal about staying indoors during this time on social media. The couple had this to say about the podcast.

"Do not expect to hear updates on the virus - there are actual journalists for that. Do expect to hear talk about the emotional wear and tear of the unprecedented times we're in, and about how many ways you can eat frozen waffles."

Some of Kumail Nanjiani's followers have not been into the actor's stance on the coronavirus and social distancing, but he doesn't seem to care as he invites people to unfollow him. This is the complete opposite of Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly, who is refusing to self-isolate at this time. The actress is trying to live a normal life with her family and believes that the pandemic isn't as bad as the flu. She has seen quite the blowback on social media, but remains to stand behind her initial statements.

It's getting tough for everybody right now, and Kumail Nanjiani knows this. Hopefully his podcast and a home release of The Lovebirds will help to get people entertained while sitting at home and looking for things to watch and listen to. Hopefully Netflix will announce a release date for the comedy in the next few days. Deadline was the first to report on The Lovebirds moving to Netflix.