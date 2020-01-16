Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for The Lovebirds. This is the latest from director Michael Showalter. The movie stars Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) and Issa Rae (Insecure) as a married couple who find themselves in something of an interesting predicament, to say the very least of it. This also happens to reunite Showalter and Nanjianai, who previously collaborated on The Big Sick, which went on to become on Oscar-nominated hit. Based on this first trailer at least, it looks like the magic is still there with this creative combination.

The trailer wastes absolutely no time in getting to the point. We see glimpses of the relationship this couple has. They are quite happy. Yet, unfortunately, a simple night out for them is totally hijacked when someone jumps in their car and runs over a seemingly innocent pedestrian, then abandons them, making it look like they murdered him.

The two then have to investigate the situation, which they are woefully unprepared to do. Hilarity ensues. It seems to be taking some cues from movies such as Date Night and Game Night, while not looking like a carbon copy in new packaging. The big sell here seems to be the excellent chemistry between Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae.

Michael Showalter made his name writing and directing TV, but his movie career has really taken off in recent years. That was, in no small part, thanks to the success of The Big Sick. The unconventional romantic comedy was one of the best-reviewed movies of 2017 and scored a Best Original Screenplay nomination. So it made every bit of sense to put Showalter back behind the camera with Kumail Nanjiani back in front of it. Adding Issa Rae into the mix seemed to be a brilliant move as well, based on this first footage. Rae is very much a star on the rise right now and this represents easily her biggest movie role to date.

The Lovebirds centers on a couple (Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani) who experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally thrust into the midst of a murder mystery. As the two work to clear their names, the journey moves from one extreme circumstance to the next. They must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

In addition to the trailer, the studio also released a new poster, which we've included for you to check out as well. The cast also includes Paul Sparks (The Girlfriend Experience, Castle Rock), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect, True Blood) and Kyle Bornheimer (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, She's Out of My League). It was recently revealed that the comedy will be holding its world premiere at SXSW in Austin, Texas in March, which is when we should be hearing the first reactions. The Lovebirds is set to arrive in theaters on April 3 from Paramount Pictures. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.