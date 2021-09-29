Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced the 4K Ultra HD release of The Mad Max Anthology, including all four movies in the Max Max series. Featuring 1979's Mad Max, 1981's Mad Max: The Road Warrior, 1985's Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, and 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, the set will release all movies together on 4K UHD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital HD on Nov. 2. Additionally Mad Max: The Road Warrior and Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome will also be available individually in 4K, joining Mad Max and Mad Max: Fury Road which are already available in 4K.

The Mad Max Anthology 4K UHD release, along with the 4K UHD releases of Mad Max: The Road Warrior and Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, are from scans of the original camera negatives. The 4K UHD remasters were supervised by the mastering team at Motion Picture Imaging (MPI). The Mad Max Anthology Ultra HD Blu-ray contains the following previously released special features.

Mad Max The Road Warrior

Introduction by Leonard Maltin

Commentary by Director George Miller and Cinematographer Dean Semler

Road War: The Making of Road Warrior

Created by George Miller and Byron Kennedy, Miller directed or co-directed all four films. Mel Gibson starred as Max Rockatansky in the first three films and Tom Hardy took over the lead role in the fourth film. Mad Max (1979) was directed by Miller from a screenplay by Miller & James McCausland and a story by Miller and Byron Kennedy. The film was produced by Kennedy and stars Mel Gibson as Max Rockatansky, Joanne Samuel as Jesse Rockatansky, and Hugh Leays-Byrne as the Toecutter.

Mad Max: The Road Warrior (1981) was directed by Miller and written by Miller, Terry Hayes & Brian Hannant. It was produced by Kennedy and stars Gibson as Max, Bruce Spence as the Gyro Captain, Mike Preston as Pappagallo, Max Phipps as Toadie, Vernon Wells as Wez, Emil Minty as the Feral Kid, and Kjell Nilsson as The Hummungus. The Mad Max Anthology also includes previously released special features for The Road Warrior including an intro by Leonard Maltin, commentary by director George Miller and cinematographer Dean Semler, and Road War: The Making of Road Warrior.

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) was co-directed by Miller and George Ogilvie and written by Miller and Terry Hayes. It was produced by Miller and stars Gibson as Max, Tina Turner as Auntie Entity, Bruce Spence as Jedediah, and Angelo Rossitto as Master.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) was directed by Miller and written by Miller, Brendan McCarthy & Nico Lathouris. It was produced by Miller, Doug Mitchell and PJ Voeten. The film stars Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky, Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa, Nicholas Hoult as Nux, Hugh Keays-Byrne as Immortan Joe, Rose Huntington-Whitely as The Splendid Angharad, Riley Keough as Capable, Zoe Kravitz as Toast the Knowing, and Abbey Lee as The Dag.

Mad Max: The Road Warrior and Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome will be available on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack for $33.99 SP each and feature an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature films in 4K with HDR and remastered Blu-ray disc of the films. Fans can also own the Mad Max Anthology, Mad Max: The Road Warrior and Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on November 2.