Netflix steps into the squared circle next month with the new WWE Films movie The Main Event, and the official trailer has been made available online by the popular streaming service. From director Jay Karas and screenwriters Larry Postel, Zach Lewis, Jim Mahoney, and Peter Hoare, the family-friendly movie stars Seth Carr, Tichina Arnold, Adam Pally, and Ken Marino. Of course, multiple WWE Superstars will be featured in the movie as well, including former WWE Champions Kofi Kingston, The Miz, and Sheamus the Celtic Warrior. Richard Lowell produces with Susan Levison and Maggie Malina executive producing.

The Main Event feels a bit like the Jim Carrey classic The Mask with a modern pro wrestling spin on the story. Its plot follows 11-year-old aspiring wrestler Leo Thompson (Carr), who finds a "magical wrestling mask that grants him super strength," which he then uses to enter himself into a WWE competition. With his grandmother (Arnold) giving him her full support, Leo "will do whatever it takes to achieve his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar." The official trailer teases how Leo's vision will ultimately play out as he faces very steep competition, and you can watch the video below.

In addition to the WWE Superstars noted above, many other fan favorites from WWE programming will also be making special appearances in The Main Event. This includes NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, Heavy Machinery's Otis, former WWE Women's Champion Beth Phoenix, Mia Yim, Corey Graves, and Renee Young. NXT performer Babatunde also stars as Samson, the primary antagonist of the movie. Featuring so many name talents from WWE shows goes a long way towards making The Main Event feel like a legitimate wrestling movie, barring the Mask-ish storyline of course.

Many movies have been produced by WWE Films over the years with wrestling stars in the lead roles, but having them playing themselves and incorporating actual WWE shows into the movies is more of a recent trend. The Paige biopic Fighting with My Family with Florence Pugh starring as the real-life WWE performer proved to be a success when it was released in theaters last year, earning an impressive 93% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Having a young boy similarly taking on pro wrestlers on his personal journey to WWE in The Main Event also allows for the inclusion of many WWE favorites, but the magical elements of the story make the movie stand apart from the Paige biopic.

In any case, The Main Event will be available to stream when it arrives on Netlix on April 10, 2020. At a time when movie theaters by and large are closing their doors, the streaming service will make for a perfect home for the new wrestling flick. If nothing else, it might give many Netflix subscribers something else to check out after making their way through Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. The official trailer for The Main Event shown above comes to us from WWE on YouTube.