The creative duo behind the hugely successful John Wick franchise, Chad Stahelski and Derek Kolstad, have another action movie project in their sights, namely a remake of The Man from Nowhere for New Line. Stahelski is on board to produce the remake, which Kolstad will reportedly be writing the script.

The original The Man from Nowhere hails from South Korea and was the highest grossing movie of the year there back when it was released ten years ago, making $42 million and holding the number one spot for a total of five weeks. Directed by Jeong-beom Lee and starring Won Bin and Sae-ron Kim, The Man from Nowhere follows a quiet, mysterious pawn shop owner, who is drawn into a convoluted drug-and-organ trafficking ring in order to save a young girl who is his only friend. Thankfully, said pawn shop owner turns out to be an ex-special agent and possesses all of the necessary skills to kill anyone dumb enough to get in his way.

The similarities between The Man from Nowhere are arbitrary but obvious, making the team behind John Wick the perfect choice to bring the movie to life for western audiences. Reportedly, the studio is very happy with the script that Kolstand has produced and plan on meeting with directors for the job as Stahelski is not expected to direct. Likely the studio is hoping that they have another action-packed John Wick style franchise on their hands.

The Man from Nowhere is not the only remake to have Stahelski's name attached, with the stuntman-turned-filmmaker also attached to the long-gestating reimagining of Highlander over at Lionsgate. "We're in heavy development mode on Highlander," Stahelski said recently of the long-awaited movie. "Tweaking the scripts, writing, conceptualizing sequences, how we're going to do everything. We probably have a lot more in-person kind of things, but it hasn't slowed down our development process at all."

Stahelski clearly has a real passion for the project, having been on board the Highlander remake since late 2016. The movie would be Chad Stahelski's first project that is not John Wick related since he made his directorial debut with that series' first entry back in 2014.

As for the infamous Baba Yaga, the John Wick franchise continues to spawn spin-off's and further explorations including the series Ballerina, which Len Wiseman is attached to direct, and The Continental over at STARZ which will detail the history of the hitman's favorite safehouse.

John Wick will of course be returning for a fourth movie, due for release in 2022, and whilst not much is yet known about what John Wick 4 will involve, Stahelski has said that he may use several action sequences that he could not fit into John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. "And there were two action sequences that we had really kind of conceived, but we just didn't have room for them. So, we pulled them from the movie. And I'd like to think that 90 percent of what I pulled, there's a place in John Wick 4 that I can definitely reinsert them."

