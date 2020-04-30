The Man from Toronto has found its leading lady, as it is now being reported that The Big Bang Theory favorite Kaley Cuoco will star opposite Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in the upcoming action-comedy from Sony Pictures.

The Man From Toronto tells the story of a mishap at an Airbnb rental that results in Kevin Hart being confused with a deadly assassin, who, you guessed it, hails from Toronto. Thanks to this silly mix up, Hart and the real assassin must join forces in order to help save the day without killing one another. A clash of personalities, and a clash with deadly killers, ensues.

Crank and Hobbs & Shaw star Jason Statham was all set to play the assassin character before dropping out suddenly several weeks ago. Taking his place will be Woody Harrelson. Though this is the kind of role that Statham can do in his sleep, with the results usually being rather predictable, it will interesting to see what Harrelson does with the role of the world's deadliest assassin.

Though Jason Statham's exact reasons for withdrawing from the project remain unclear, it has been reported that there were creative differences between Statham and Sony Pictures. Notably, that Sony was looking to make the movie PG-13, whilst Statham wanted The Man from Toronto to be R-rated.

Kaley Cuoco meanwhile is best known for her role on CBS' long-running smash-hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory, in which she stars as the free-spirited Penny, who befirends her four socially awkward neighbors. The series has been a huge success for the studio, winning a multitude of awards, before concluding last year after 12 seasons. She will next be seen in HBO Max's upcoming limited series The Flight Attendant, a thriller that finds Cuoco as flight attendant Cassandra Bowden, who wakes up in her hotel room hungover from the night before with a dead body lying next to her. Unable to piece the night together, she begins to wonder if she could be the killer. In addition to these projects, Cuoco is also voicing the title character on the DC Universe's animated series Harley Quinn.

The movie is being directed by Patrick Hughes, who previously directed Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in the 2017 action-comedy The Hitman's Bodyguard, a movie whcih sharred a lot of odd-couple similarities with The Man from Toronto. In the past, Hughes also directed the thriller Red Hill, as well as The Expendables 3, so the man knows a thing or two about action movies.

The script is written by Robbie Fox, who previoulsy wrote the football-themed comedy Playing for Keeps, so that's a bit strange, and will come from a story by Fox and The Equalizer's Jason Blumenthal. Blumenthal will produce the project alongside his Escape Artists' partners Todd Black and Steve Tisch. The Man from Toronto is scheduled to hit theaters on September 17, 2021. This comes to us from Variety.