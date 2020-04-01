The first season of Disney's hit series The Mandalorian is ample proof that Star Wars fatigue is far from setting in, with fans still very much on board to experience new and exciting adventures set in a galaxy far, far away. Well, excitement for the upcoming second season is hotting up, especially with the recent news that Daredevil star Rosario Dawson will be taking on the role of fan-favorite Jedi warrior, Ahsoka Tano. To get an idea of what the actress might look like as the character, a new fan-made concept design shows off what the actress could look like as Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian.

Digital artist Mizuri has created an image that depicts Rosario Dawson wielding a green lightsaber as the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano. In the caption, the artist notes that as a fan of Star Wars: The Clone Wars growing up, they are excited to see Ahsoka Tano when The Mandalorian returns for its second season on the Disney Plus streaming service. They are far from the only one, with fans having been crying out for the character to make her live-action debut for some time.

"Woah!! It seems like Rosario Dawson will be joining the cast of @themandalorian as Ahsoka Tano! Growing up, I really enjoyed Star Wars the Clone Wars, so it'll be really cool seeing Ahsoka in live action! Here's a poster remix of Dawson in Sin City, turned into Ahsoka Tano. Enjoy!"

It was revealed last week that Dawson has now been cast as the beloved character, with the news being welcomed by many fans who have longed to see Ahsoka Tano appear in a live-action Star Wars project since the character made her debut in The Clone Wars animated movie back in 2008. Though the image may not be an official one, it wonderfully demonstrates what a good casting choice Dawson is, and how great the character could end up looking in the final product.

In her first appearance, Ahsoka Tano was voiced by Ashley Eckstein, with the character ending up being a staple of The Clone Wars series. Over time, she has found an audience and has become a truly important character within the franchise. Other than her appearance in the The Clone Wars, Ahsoka has also appeared in the animated series Rebels and, over the years, has become one of the most popular characters in all of Star Wars. Eckstein also provided her voice for a brief line in last year's The Rise of Skywalker. Though it may be someone else taking on the role for The Mandalorian, Eckstein has said that she is "always happy to see her legacy continued".

The first season of The Mandalorian picks up after the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, as another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. The second season remains something of a mystery at this time, but it is certainly shaping up to quite the Star Wars event. This comes to us from Mizuri Official.