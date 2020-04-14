Is Rosario Dawson truly playing Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian season 2? At the very least, it sounds like this is certainly something that is on the table, but the Daredevil and Clerks II actress isn't ready to confirm anything. At least not yet. But she certainly hints that it's a strong possibility.

Several reports have suggested that Rosario Dawson was set to play Ahsoka, a fan-favorite character from The Clone Wars animated series, in The Mandalorian, marking her live-action debut. In a recent interview, Dawson addressed the rumors, first saying that Star Wars and Star Trek are the two universes she is most interested in joining. Here's what she had to say.

"The two universes, Star Trek and Star Wars. I get in those two, I'm telling you, man, that's it. I will just retire. And then I can just concentrate on going to school and running for office. That would be it."

While there is no word on where she stands with Star Trek, it seems she's close to appearing in Star Wars. Rosario Dawson was put forth by fans to play Ahsoka in live-action at various points, and the actress has signed off on the idea publically. When asked specifically about The Mandalorian rumors, Dawson said nothing is confirmed, but made it sound like it's a matter of when, not if.

"That's no confirmation yet but when that happens, I will be very happy. I'm very excited for that to be confirmed at some point."

Further, Rosario Dawson added that it would be "a million and one percent because of the fans." As we've seen in the past, fan campaigns can prove to be effective. That is essentially how Deadpool got made. Whether or not it is Dawson, it seems Ahsoka is destined for live-action and, if she is indeed in talks for the role, that means the character will more than likely be in The Mandalorian season 2, one way or another.

Previously, Ashley Eckstein, who has voiced the character ever since she was created, acknowledged the situation, but said she had nothing to do with the show. For many, Eckstein and Ahsoka are inseparable, which makes the idea of casting another actor to play the part a possibly tough pill to swallow.

Jon Favreau is returning as showrunner for the second season of the series, with Dave Filoni, the man behind The Clone Wars and rebels, returning as a writer, producer and director. Ahsoka is, in many ways, his baby, so one would have to imagine he will handle this the right way when the time comes to bridge the gap between animation and live-action. No specific release date has been set yet, but The Mandalorian season 2 is set to return sometime in October on Disney+. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Variety.