The Mandalorian star Baby Yoda now has his own Chia Pet. The adorable Child terracotta figurine is currently up for pre-order with shipments starting in July. Musician "Weird Al" Yankovic was also just honored with his very own Chia Pet, which he was beyond excited about. This means that there are two very good reasons to own Chia Pets again, so don't sleep on the pre-orders if you want to get your hands on either one of them.

The Mandalorian character looks pretty awesome as a Chia Pet. Baby Yoda is in his cradle, which is where the Chia seeds will be planted. There's not a lot of people who will be able to resist the adorable charms of The Child Chia Pet, so don't miss your chance to get one. The handmade decorative planter comes to life in days, with full growth in 1-2 weeks using the simple included instructions. They can be reused indefinitely, too. Each comes with a packet of Chia seeds good for 3 plantings, and can also be replanted with similar seeds like basil or alfalfa.

A lot of Baby Yoda, aka the Child, merchandise is finally available after months of waiting. However, a lot of it is already sold out due to Star Wars fans taking advantage of the pre-orders back in November and December. While there were a decent amount of people waiting for the fad to die away, it never did. Disney and Lucasfilm were able to capitalize on the Baby Yoda fever and keep the momentum going, which is pretty rare since everything comes and goes so quickly these days.

The Mandalorian season 2 is currently being worked on and the crew is frantically trying to get it ready for its October release date. All of the post-production work is having to take place at home due to the world's current state of affairs, but it is definitely good news that work is being done during the shutdown to deliver Baby Yoda on time. According to Darth Maul voice actor Sam Witwer, season 2 of the massively successful Disney+ series is going to blow minds. The show really doesn't need anymore hype, but that has a lot of people even more excited for October.

As for the Star Wars fans who are growing impatient, Disney+ has them covered. Starting this evening, May the Fourth, they will docuseries Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. Each episode will cover different elements of putting the first season of The Mandalorian together. The series is "an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together," says Jon Favreau. "We had a great experience making the show and we're looking forward to sharing it with you." You can head over to Entertainment Earth to pre-order your Baby Yoda Chia Pet.