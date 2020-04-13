Star Wars fans, particularly fans of The Mandalorian, might need to make some extra room on the Christmas tree this year thanks to some new additions from the folks at Hallmark. The company is synonymous with the holiday in many ways, as they are one of the most prominent producers of collectible ornaments, especially for those who love pop culture. In this case, they are bringing Baby Yoda and Mando to the holiday season with some brand new ornaments based on the hit Disney+ series.

Hallmark recently revealed quite a few new additions to its Keepsake collection for 2020. Amongst the new arrivals, which will be available in the fall, were two different Baby Yoda ornaments, as well as the show's leading man Din Djarin, better known simply as Mando. The first ornament based on The Child sees the beloved character in his floating pod, waving his little hand. It is quite detailed and retails for $19.99. The second is much more playful, a wooden ornament that features a Sorgan frog on a pull string that makes Baby Yoda's ears and arms move. This one retails for $15.99.

As for Mando's ornament, it is quite detailed and features the bounty hunter, played by Pedro Pascal in the live-action Star Wars show, with his blaster drawn and cape flowing, ready for action. Mando's rifle is slung over his back as well. This decorative holiday trinket also retails for $19.99. All of these ornaments will be made available starting on October 3. As of this writing, pre-orders are not available, but the items can be added to a favorites list or wishlist.

When The Mandalorian debuted last November as a launch title with Disney+, it was shrouded in mystery. Namely, Baby Yoda, who doesn't officially have a name yet, was kept entirely under wraps until the big reveal at the end of the first episode. Because Disney and Lucasfilm went through such major lengths to keep the character a secret, virtually no merchandise was available when season 1 arrived. That may have cost Disney millions in the short term, but as we've seen in recent months, by the time season 2 drops, there will be more merchandise available than any one fan can possibly purchase.

As for the show's sophomore season, plot details are being kept under wraps, but some major new additions have been made to the cast. Most importantly, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, marking the character's live-action debut. Aliens star Micheal Biehn is also set to star in an undisclosed role. While no premiere date has been set, it was previously revealed that The Mandalorian season 2 will debut on Disney+ sometime in October. Hopefully, given everything that is going on, they can stick to that timeline. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further information is made available. The ornaments are currently listed over on Hallmark.com.