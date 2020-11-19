The Mandalorian Season 2 has triggered a debate that has yet to subside. Baby Yoda gobbling down Frog Lady's eggs, specified as the last of her bloodline, which the alien was desperate to get to safety. There are fans who find the scenes endearing while some are still taken aback by the fact that it is expected to be funny. Well, Star Wars favorite Rey, a.k.a. Daisy Ridley, belongs in the first category and while she is happy with her character's "perfect ending" she is sure that The Mandalorian is going places.

While many are busy discussing that Baby Yoda munching on the eggs was a sure sign that he will be turning to the Dark Side in the future, Ridley doesn't find anything abhorrently evil about the scenes and recognizes them for what they are, just an extra dose of The Child being adorable.

"Look, Mando's gotta eat, Yoda's got to get strong. That's just that. No, I'm like, 'Yoda, do your thing.' The creature [Frog Lady] got to be where she needed to be with the eggs. It's all good. It was beautiful."

Earlier Lucasfilm creative art manager Phil Szostak also provided a clarification to answer the growing controversy around the scene, explaining that it was just added for comedic effect. "For the record, Chapter 10 of The Mandalorian makes it clear that the Frog Lady's eggs are unfertilized, like the chicken eggs many of us enjoy. But obviously, chickens aren't sentient beings and the Child eating the eggs is intentionally disturbing, for comedic effect," he wrote on Twitter. Fans of horror know that disturbing things make some of us laugh and some of us squirm, or both. Your mileage may vary."

In case, like Daisy Ridley, you too found the Baby Yoda egg-eating scene to be funny and caught yourself going all "Aww!" more than once, Funko recently added a POP! figure of the same to its growing list of Baby Yoda merch for 2020.

Given Ridley rising in defence of Baby Yoda, and also The Mandalorian's growing trend of adding familiar Star Wars characters to its storyline, makes one wonder whether Rey Skywalker will be introduced at some point in this far away galaxy. But like always, the actress has clarified that she has no plans of revisiting the character.

"I think, for me, the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential. I just feel like that was Rey's perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, {@VID:[email protected]}, and IX. I think really, she's probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time. I feel totally, totally satisfied with how that story finished. I just don't know what else she could do that I didn't have to do. Also, there are so many amazing characters in Star Wars, that it's sort of an amazing thing. I was watching the new episode of Mandalorian, and it's just like the places it can go beyond even where it is now is so exciting."

Even though Ridley isn't ready to grace the Star Wars universe anytime soon, we still have the option to binge on the sequel trilogy on Disney+! This news comes to us via IGN.