Gina Carano reveals that she passed out twice while shooting a certain scene from The Mandalorian. Disney+ has its first hit on its hands, thanks to Jon Favreau. Now that the first season has wrapped, Star Wars fans have to wait about another year to see the continuing adventures of Baby Yoda and Mando, along with Carano's Cara Dune. It's going to be a long wait. There are SPOILERS for The Mandalorian below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Episode 7 of The Mandalorian gave us some more insight into the powers of The Child, aka Baby Yoda. We were able to see him use the Force to heal, and then we saw him nearly choke Cara Dune to death like Darth Vader. Star Wars fans were shocked to see the little dude do that, but he was obviously confused by the arm wrestling match between Dune and Mando. When asked about the scene in question on social media, Gina Carano said it was pretty stressful. She explains.

"I'm going to tell you something just between us. I legitimately passed out twice while shooting that scene. So.. ya.. it was pretty great. That little one's Force choke is no joke... I came to while seated & Mando & Kuiil were waiting for me to say something cause they didn't know I went out aaand then it happened again."

Gina Carano did not go into details about what made her faint, but it doesn't sound like it was that big of a deal when it all went down. The Mandalorian has quickly become a fan-favorite show and former Disney CEO Michael Eisner has hailed Jon Favreau as the next George Lucas. While fans are really excited about the show, one can't help but wonder what Favreau would do with this own trilogy.

Unlike J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson, Jon Favreau was able to work on The Mandalorian almost in secret. Star Wars fans knew that the show was on the way, but expectations weren't super high for a series about a mysterious dude that looks like Boba Fett with spaghetti western vibes. Thanks to some trickery, Favreau and Lucasfilm were able to keep the show's biggest surprise a secret until the night it first premiered on Disney+.

Baby Yoda is the star of the show and Pedro Pascal has no problem admitting that. It doesn't seem like anyone really minds that he is the star. While we learned a little more about the little guy when season 1 wrapped, we're all hoping that season 2 will provide even more information. In addition to more intel on The Child, it has been rumored that more characters from the original Star Wars trilogy are going to be featured, though it is unclear who, or what, will be taking part, other than the Gamorrean guards. You can check out the story behind the now-famous Force choke scene below, thanks to Gina Carano's Twitter account.

