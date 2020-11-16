The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff claims that angry Baby Yoda looks like a "Gremlin." Sackhoff appeared in the latest season 2 episode as Star Wars fan-favorite Bo-Katan Kryze, who helped Din Djarin and the Child out of a few binds. Sackhoff's character even provided Djarin with the Jedi information that he needed, though he had to pay a pretty hefty price beforehand. Sackhoff has been really pleased with the way she has been accepted by fans and is now sharing some new information about her time with the Child.

In a new interview, Katee Sackhoff spoke about her role as the live-action version of Bo-Katan on The Mandalorian. She obviously had a good time bringing her Rebels character to life in a different manner, but she took some time to focus on working with her little green co-star. "I can't with Baby Yoda, honestly," she says. "It's so amazing to me what they do with his facial expressions... And how many people it takes to control different pieces of him. The fact that they actually listen. He's mic'd and I'm mic'd and they're listening to me talk to him."

Werner Herzog appeared in The Mandalorian season 1, and he was also mesmerized by the Child. He argued for the practical puppet to be used most of the time and marveled at all of the work it took to bring him to life, just like Katee Sackhoff mentioned. However, the actress was able to get a bit more time with the Child behind-the-scenes, which she details in a story below.

"I was sitting there between sets and Baby is sitting next to me, and we just started having a conversation. The guys operating him started reacting because they heard me talking to him, I was talking to him like he was real, so they started reacting. And I had an entire conversation with baby... and I asked him to show me his angry face. I wanted to see Baby's angry face, like does Baby get angry. He really tried and he couldn't do it, and he finally did it and he looked like a Gremlin. It was the funniest thing I've ever seen. He looked like 'Do not give them water or food after midnight.' He went evil."

The Child does look similar to Gizmo from the Gremlins franchise, but it appears that Katee Sackhoff is comparing the Child to Stripe and the rest of the Gremlins that were able to eat after midnight. While it's hard to picture the Child getting that angry, it is something that a lot of Star Wars fans would probably like to see, so hopefully Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau make that happen this season. Angry Baby Yoda Funko Pop! figures could be huge, like the rest of the merchandise featuring his face.

The Child has spent most of The Mandalorian season 2 being quite mischievous. From eating the Frog Lady's eggs, to randomly taking off, or eating snow spiders, the Child seems intent on letting the world know that he is basically a toddler, who can sometimes tap into the Force, or almost get killed by his lunch. You can check out the rest of the interview with Katee Sackhoff over at Entertainment Tonight.