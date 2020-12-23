One passionate fan of Grogu has compiled some of the adorable baby's best sounds from The Mandalorian season 2. It's hard to believe, but the little mysterious Force user was introduced to the world over a year ago now. However, last Christmas, it was impossible to find any merchandise featuring "Baby Yoda," aka the Child. In order to keep everything under wraps, Lucasfilm and Disney did not allow any official merchandising with his likeness on it to be made prior to the first episode airing, which ensured that he would be kept a secret until the world saw him on Disney+ together.

a compilation of grogu’s cute noises 🥺 pic.twitter.com/E3OMt5Cvrz — polly ❦ (@djarinsoka) December 22, 2020

While Star Wars fans could not purchase any officially licensed material with Grogu's face on it, that didn't stop them from making their own, or going out to by bootleg products. That all changed over the summer when the first real waves official merchandise came through, which makes this Christmas all about Grogu. Now, fans can check out nearly every adorable baby sound that he made throughout his adventures in season 2 of The Mandalorian. As it turns out, the little guys was pretty vocal this season.

There's footage of him sneaking around the Frog Lady's eggs, getting attacked by snow spiders (Krykna), doing a barrel role in the Razor Crest, stealing cookies, and a lot more. This is not a 100% comprehensive video, but it is a solid minute of entertainment for Star Wars fans who can't seem to get enough of Grogu and just about everything he does. Season 2 started by showing off just how mischievous and child-like Grogu is, which led to some backlash from fans, especially when it came to the Frog Lady and her eggs. Thankfully, the character redeemed himself by the end of the season.

While The Mandalorian season 2 proved how much of a child Grogu is, it also teased just how powerful he is with the Force too. Ahsoka Tano made her live-action debut and gave Din Djarin the location of where to take the young Force user, noting how powerful he is. Djarin took Grogu to a temple on Tython, where he used up his Force powers to connect to other Jedi from around the galaxy, which is how one particular legendary Jedi was able to track him down and bring him to safety. As for where Grogu will turn up next, that is unclear at the moment.

A lot has happened in the past year. Baby Grogu has become the world's favorite Star Wars character, and The Mandalorian has also quickly become a favorite, with many calling it the franchise's best offering since the original trilogy. While 2020 hasn't been all that great, we did receive The Mandalorian season 2 with a ton of new Grogu moments, which you can see most of above, thanks to Djarin Soka's Twitter account.