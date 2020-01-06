The Mandalorian season 1 just wrapped up and Star Wars fans have a lot of questions. Obviously, the main question concerns Baby Yoda and his history. Show creator Jon Favreau was recently asked about the little dude and a possible connection to Master Yoda, which he tried his best to answer without getting into specifics. For now, we know that The Child is safe with Din Djarin and he will presumably be the same way when we see him in the fall when season 2 premieres.

Jon Favreau was recently interviewed at the Golden Globe Awards last night where he was asked about The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda. He first discussed the name. The "Baby Yoda" name fits, "because there's no name for the Yoda species," Favreau says. "It's the easiest, shortest, most hashtagable way to identify that character, which is identified in the episode as 'The Child.'" Favreau has been adamant from the start that the character's real name is not Baby Yoda. Only he and the Lucasfilm crew know the true name.

As for any relation to Master Yoda, Jon Favreau says, "Well, now you're getting into spoilers. I can't say. But there are a lot of theories about that." There certainly are quite a bit of theories floating around about Baby Yoda and his short history. Favreau went on to say, "The series timeline takes place after Return of the Jedi. And fans of the original trilogy will remember that Yoda not only passes away but actually disappears. So Yoda exists as a Force Ghost." Does this mean that Master Yoda could show up at some point down the line in The Mandalorian?

Anything is possible with The Mandalorian and we do know that Baby Yoda is going to need some training. Din Djarin doesn't seem like he knows the ways of the Force, so he is definitely going to need some help finding someone that is Force sensitive. Maybe Master Yoda can show up and help point the way for The Child before he accidently Force chokes someone to death. We've already seen that move and it almost ended badly. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni can basically go anywhere with this story, so it's going to be interesting to see what comes next.

As for something simpler, many Star Wars fans are hoping that we'll at the very least get Baby Yoda's real name by the time the series premieres in the fall. Taika Waititi has confirmed there is a real name, as has star Gina Carano, so it's only a matter of time before we learn The Child's true name and identity, along with a possible species name. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what Jon Favreau and crew have ready for us in season 2. You can check out the interview with Favreau over at USA Today.