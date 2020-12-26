A new video of Baby Yoda rocking out with director Robert Rodriguez has been released. The director posted the video as a holiday gift for Star Wars fans all over the world, and it does not disappoint. Rodriguez is a big fan of music and enjoys having a guitar on his sets to keep the mood light and keep his creativity going, especially if he is also working out the score for a particular project at the same time.

Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian#TheTragedy. Check out #DisneyGallery for more behind the scenes! pic.twitter.com/6ShINBxJAN — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) December 25, 2020

While seeing an image or video of Robert Rodriguez with a guitar on the set isn't too rare, seeing Baby Yoda, aka Grogu, dancing with him is something that nobody beyond The Mandalorian set has ever seen, until now. Rodriguez's video features himself playing an acoustic guitar while Grogu gets his groove on as puppeteers make sure he reacts the right way to the director's strums. One can tell immediately that Rodriguez is very happy about what is unfolding before his eyes and the camera.

Robert Rodriguez was brought on to direct an episode of The Mandalorian season 2. He took on Chapter 14: The Tragedy, which is when we finally see Boba Fett back in action. It was a huge responsibility, which the director did not take lightly. "I ended up turning a 3-page battle scene into a 9-minute battle scene because I was just that excited to be bringing Boba back," Rodriguez said. The director is a massive Star Wars fan and remembers Boba Fett being teased before The Empire Strikes Back even hit theaters.

Since there was so much pressure on bringing Boba Fett back, Robert Rodriguez knew that there were some things that had to be paid attention to. "I told [showrunner Jon Favreau]: 'I've been waiting to see this version of Boba Fett since I was a kid. Boba has to be different, he can't just seem like another Mando," recalls Rodriguez. You can read more about what Rodriguez had to say about Fett below.

"He has to move differently; feel different; occupy a completely different space; and have a weight and gravitas to him that shows why he's such a legend.' I wanted him to live up to his name that we would whisper since we were kids [and] be that mysterious character with a past that makes you want to know more about him. If Mando is a gunslinger, then Boba needs to be a barbarian."

Robert Rodriguez was able to accomplish his goals and Star Wars fans are appreciative for the attention to detail. Now, the character will be back in his own series, The Book of Boba Fett, which was announced during The Mandalorian season 2 finale. Details have yet to be revealed, but Jon Favreau has revealed that the show is currently in production and it will be released in December 2021. You can check out Grogu jamming on the set above, thanks to Robert Rodriguez's Twitter account.