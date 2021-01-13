Bill Burr wants Star Wars fans to know that they're being a bit hypocritical over his Boston accent in The Mandalorian. While the franchise takes place in a galaxy far, far away, many of the characters speak perfect English, which is something that Burr finds to be a bit strange. The comedian discussed his time as Migs Mayfield during a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, who asked about Star Wars fans criticizing Burr's Boston accent.

While there are aliens that have their own languages in the Star Wars franchise, most everybody speaks English. "What about English? Isn't that a little weird?" Bill Burr questioned Jimmy Fallon and Star Wars fans. "If you went to a galaxy far, far away and you get off and somebody's like 'Hey, how's it going?' and you totally understand him?" This is something that has been brought up by fans over the years, but it is mostly overlooked.

Bill Burr wasn't finished about his Star Wars accent critique. He joked, "How about C-3PO with an English accent -- that was okay? The guy's been knighted, he just played Royal Albert Hall, now he's hanging out with [Luke Skywalker]?" The comedian didn't go into speaking droid, but he did go on to point the finger at Chewbacca. Burr had this to say.

"What about the fact that Han Solo's talkin' to a Bigfoot? He's speaking Bigfoot Han Solo's speaking English, they never break character but one keeps going... [imitating Wookiee noises] and [Solo's] like, 'I said hit the button Chewie!' And none of that! That's all fine!"

Star Wars wasn't exactly something that was on Bill Burr's radar when he was growing up. Ultimately, the comedian believes he was too old for things like Ewoks when it was taking over the world, so it wasn't something he focused on. However, even Burr couldn't turn down an offer from The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau. Even though he still hasn't really seen it. "I haven't really watched it," Burr recently confessed. "I was hoping you weren't gonna ask me that. It's my list of sh*t to watch. I was gonna try, I was gonna try! I know, I'm embarrassed now. I'm gonna watch it. I watched most of the first season - I just, you know, it came out during the holidays."

It's unclear if Bill Burr has finished The Mandalorian season 1 yet, but as of last week, he hadn't. With that being said, a lot of actors don't like to watch themselves on the screen. Even Star Wars fans seem to forget sometimes that this is work for people like Burr and the other stars of the franchise, and not everybody wants to be reminded of their job all of the time. You can watch the interview with Burr above, thanks to the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon YouTube channel.