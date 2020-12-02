Admit it-- ever since The Mandalorian Season 2's episode 4 "The Siege" has aired, you (and we) have not stopped thinking about those blue macarons that Baby Yoda adorably munched on, after using his Force to steal it from a student refusing to share them. Whether it's because Grogu had his eyes on them or just because they look so damn mouth-watering, we have been busy trying to find out what they would taste like in real life. Luckily, series executive producer Jon Favreau has dished behind-the-scene details about conceptualizing the cookies and their actual flavour.

Recently The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau struck a conversation with Andrew Rea, host of the Youtube cooking show Binging With Babish. The topic of the episode? Obviously, the famous Baby Yoda's blue cookies.

"Josh [Roth], our prop master, came to us and asked me, 'What do these cookies look like?' If you look at the very end of ["The Siege"], under the credits we like to include a lot of production art, so you can see the first look at what we thought it might look like. We wanted it to be blue because it was like blue milk. The prop master ended up making macarons for us, but not a full macaron, not the sandwich, just like one half of the sandwich," Favreau explained.

But if anyone is day-dreaming about the heaven Baby Yoda must have been in while he gobbled down those delicious-looking macaroons, Favreau has confessed that the macarons barely had any flavor as their only aim was to ensure that it looks good. "It didn't really have much flavor. It was kind of a blue raspberry a little bit, but again, because it's on a film set, you're not worried so much about the taste. It's about the look," he admitted.

But given the fact that whatever Baby Yoda does is always a trending topic-- even his controversial egg-eating scenes got turned into a Funko pop figure-- it wasn't surprising when William Sonoma started offering the same blue macarons, filled with vanilla flavouring, for sale. The cookies have been dubbed as "The Mandalorian Nevarro Nummies" and are officially licensed by Lucasfilm.

The cookies' description on the website reads, "Inspired by a sweet moment when a young Navarro student debated sharing his treats with the Child, 21st-century artisans in California have created these ethereal French-style almond macarons capturing the essence of this scene with Navarro Nummies. For authentic galactic flavour, each exquisite treat is artfully hand-piped with a rich, creamy vanilla filling."

But no matter how delicious they look, they also have a hefty price tag of $49.95 for a single macaroon. Even Favreau realizes that though the Baby Yoda cookies have started a trend and their tastier version are actually available, they are an "expensive thing."

"What I also found out now that everybody loves - especially, kids love to nerd out on the stuff in the show - that little kids might want to eat macarons because it's what Baby Yoda is eating. I later realized that macarons, when you buy them, could be several dollars each. So it's an expensive thing," he shared.

But he also hinted that they may end up working out a "simpler recipe" for a cookie which is "easier to execute that still has the same look." Well, till this comes out, you can still make them at home by checking out Babish Culinary Universe's delicious-looking recreation of the same in their latest episode.