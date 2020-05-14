Mark Hamill is just as surprised as everybody else about Boba Fett's return in The Mandalorian season 2. The Luke Skywalker actor is finished with the Star Wars franchise for now, but he is still a major fan. "There are so many stories they can tell, so many talented actors and writers and directors, and now I can just be a fan. I'll always be partial to any Star Wars project," he says. As it turns out, it was his son who suggested he should give The Mandalorian a shot.

It was recently announced that Boba Fett will return in The Mandalorian season 2. While some fans believe they already saw him in the first season, season 2 is believed to be the official unveiling. Lucasfilm and Disney have yet to officially confirm the news. You can read what Mark Hamill had to say about the iconic bounty hunter's return below.

"I thought he was a decade into getting digested at this point... There's so many ways they can go and John Favreau and Dave Filoni are both the right people for the job. They know it better than I do."

Many were under the assumption that Boba Fett was dead after watching him land in the Sarlacc pit during Return of the Jedi. However, he was somehow able to get out and escape, though it's not clear how he did and where he's been hiding this whole time. When it comes to The Mandalorian, Mark Hamill likes that it keeps the original spirit that the first trilogy had. He explains.

"I think it's great how they were able to keep it so minimalist with the characters and the story and [still] keep it mainstream," the actor says, noting it doesn't rely heavily on special effects. "I thought it was more in theme with what George wanted originally."

Mark Hamill is looking forward to The Mandalorian season 2 just like everybody else and notes that the first season, "was superb. It was so well done." A lot of people feel the same way about what Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni were able to come up with, which means there's a lot of pressure to keep things going for the second season. However, when it comes to the overly specific, about the show, or just about anything else in the Star Wars universe, don't ask Hamill.

Mark Hamill knows a lot of the surface level stuff, but not all the details. "Fans come up to me and ask these questions and I have no idea what they're talking about," Hamill says, going on to reference Harrison Ford. "He's just like, 'I don't care!' He can get away with that. Everyone expects Harrison to be irreverent. I'm supposed to be more sincere." Whatever the case may be, Hamill will be answering Star Wars questions for the years to come. The interview with Mark Hamill was originally conducted by Entertainment Tonight.