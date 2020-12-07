Boba Fett has officially returned to the Star Wars galaxy. Lucasfilm has released a brand new poster, as well as several images for The Mandalorian. Specifically, the most recent episode of the series, titled The Tragedy. The cat is now out of the bag as the poster proudly includes the famed bounty hunter who made his big screen debut in The Empire Strikes Back.

Warning: spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian Chapter 14. Those who have not yet watched the episode titled The Tragedy would do well to turn back. It had been teased early in the season that Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in the prequel trilogy, was returning to play Boba Fett in the show. Mando had discovered the bounty hunter's armor on Tatooine in the possession of a lawman named Cobb Vanth. Mando cut a deal to get the armor and Boba Fett was seen, albeit briefly, tracking his whereabouts. He managed to finally catch up with Mando and Baby Yoda in the latest episode, accompanied by Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand (who had previously been left for dead). Boba Fett wanted his armor back.

The episode saw Mando taking Baby Yoda to the Seeing Stone, at the behest of Ahsoka Tano. While Baby Yoda was connecting with the Force, and presumably a Jedi, whose identity remains mysterious, Mando and Boba Fett haggled over the armor. But when Stormtroopers showed up, everything changed. The Razor Crest was blown to pieces. But not before Boba Fett grabbed his armor and made good use of it, taking out Stormtroopers left and right and showing us why the bounty hunter earned his reputation in the first place.

The images from the episode, in addition to some concept art, further reveal the character's long-awaited return. This includes his iconic ship, Slave I. The return is nearly four decades in the making. When last we saw Boba Fett, he had fallen into the Sarlacc Pit in Return of The Jedi. However, he managed to survive the endeavor and live on all these years. Though there are still many questions to be answered, such as how he escaped the Sarlacc and how he lost his armor, among others. But it seems this wasn't a one-off appearance, so there will be plenty of time for those questions to be answered down the road. At the very least, we should expect to see both Boba and Fennec along with Mando to help recover Grogu, who has been captured by Moff Gideon.

Beyond The Mandalorian, it remains unclear if we will see Boba Fett in a more significant capacity. At various points, Lucasfilm was developing a movie centered on the character, though it never managed to fully get off the ground. Persistent rumors have been making the rounds suggesting that Boba Fett will be getting his own spin-off show, though that has yet to be confirmed. But it wouldn't be surprising given the response so far to his return. Be sure to check out the poster and images from StarWars.com for yourself.