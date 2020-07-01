While we wait for The Mandalorian season 2, Disney and Lucasfilm have offered something to tide us all over. The Mandalorian publishing program has been announced, which will see new books and comics taking place in the same universe as the Disney+ series hitting shelves starting this fall. So get ready for more Mando and Baby Yoda. Releases will continue through winter and spring.

While many of these Star Wars titles remain mysterious for now, save for a few titles, Lucasfilm has revealed the cover for The Art of The Mandalorian season 1. The cover art was done by Doug Chiang. Here is a full list of titles that were revealed by Lucasfilm for now, which includes an original novel by Adam Christopher, as well as a junior novelization by Joe Schreiber.

The Mandalorian Publishing Program Lineup

The Art of The Mandalorian (Season One) by Phil Szostak; cover by Doug Chiang

The Mandalorian: Original Novel (adult novel, Del Rey) by Adam Christopher

The Mandalorian: The Ultimate Visual Guide (DK) by Pablo Hidalgo

The Mandalorian: Allies & Enemies - Level Two Reader (DLP) by Brooke Vitale

The Mandalorian: 8x8 Storybook (title to be revealed later) by Brooke Vitale

The Mandalorian: Junior Novelization by Joe Schreiber

In addition, several comics are coming from Marvel and IDW Publishing based on the show. Magazine, novelty, and coloring and activity titles are also coming from Titan, Studio Fun, Crayola, Thunder Bay Press, Disney Publishing Worldwide and Dreamtivity. For younger readers, there is a Little Golden Book and a Screen Comix retelling of Season One on deck. Specific release dates have not been revealed for any of the titles at this time.

It seemed like only a matter of time before Lucasfilm began telling further stories in this universe. The Mandalorian debuted in November of last year as a launch title with Disney+. It was the first ever live-action Star Wars TV show and took place in a time period that had previously been unexplored, for the most part, in live-action. Taking place after Return of the Jedi and before The Force Awakens, centered almost entirely on new characters, the show proved to be a massive hit, with Baby Yoda, aka The Child, quickly becoming one of the most popular characters in the franchise.

Season 2 of the The Mandalorian was underway even before it premiered. While plot details are largely being kept under wraps, some major characters such as Boba Fett and Ahsoka Tano are said to be getting in on the action. No firm release date has been set yet, but The Mandalorian will return in October. It seems the first of these new books will be timed to arrive around the season 2 release. Disney famously didn't have much in the way of merchandise out when season 1 arrived, as they were trying to keep the show's secrets closely guarded. They won't be making that same mistake twice. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.