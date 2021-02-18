One fan of The Mandalorian has a pretty interesting idea about who should replace Gina Carano as Cara Dune and it has a connection to the iconic sitcom Cheers. Star Wars fans were left divided when it was announced that Carano had been fired by Lucasfilm. For some, Cara Dune is a character that was worth fleshing out, and Carano was the perfect actress to do that job. For others, her character didn't add much to The Mandalorian storyline as a whole and they are indifferent about her leaving.

Regardless of how fans felt about Gina Carano and Cara Dune, it's beginning to look like the character will be recast. Now, there are all kinds of opinions on social media about who the right actress would be to take over, with Lucy Lawless being the top pick by a lot of Star Wars fans. A new fancasting idea takes things to a whole new level with a proposal that actress Rhea Perlman play Cara Dune, but as her Cheers character, Carla, making her Carla Dune.

Rhea Perlman's Carla Tortelli is pretty tough, and one could see her taking on the role of Cara Dune in season 3 of The Mandalorian. However, no matter how tough and wisecracking her character is, Disney and Lucasfilm aren't going to bring on Perlman to take over for Gina Carano, no matter how many Star Wars fans think it's a perfect idea. In addition, Perlman won't being going on to star in the upcoming Rangers of the New Republic series either, though it hasn't even been confirmed if Carano was really going to star in said series.

Cheers ran from 1982 all the way to 1993, and Rhea Perlman was there right from the start. She appeared in 271 out of the 275 episodes and took on a guest spot in the spin-off Frasier. Perlman also appeared in the pilot episode of The Tortellis, which was a short-lived spin-off featuring Carla's ex-husband, Nick. Carla was a mean-spirited character who was often mean to the customers at the bar, including the regulars, which made her a fan-favorite over the years. Perlman is now 72-years old, but one can imagine her easily bringing her Carla energy to The Mandalorian, even if it was only for a small cameo.

The Mandalorian will be back for season 3, though it's going to be a bit longer of wait this time around, due to The Book of Boba Fett, which will debut later this year on Disney+. Things got pretty emotional during the final episode of season 2, so it will be very interesting to see what direction Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have decided to go for in season 3. Regardless, it seems they will now be getting requests for Rhea Perlman to join the cast now. You can check out what Rhea Perlman's Carla from Cheers would look like as Cara Dune above, thanks to Supermercadocomics' Instagram account.