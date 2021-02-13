Hasbro has canceled two upcoming Cara Dune action figures amid the Gina Carano controversy. Earlier this week, it was announced that Lucasfilm and Disney had parted away with The Mandalorian actress after some recent incendiary tweets were posted. A statement released on Wednesday declared that Carano was not currently employed with Lucasfilm and that they had "no plans for her to be in the future." The statement continued, "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

After it was announced that Gina Carano had been fired from The Mandalorian and future projects, Star Wars fans who had certain Hasbro Cara Dune action figures on pre-order learned that they had been canceled. Popular and respected Star Wars action figure forum Yak Face confirmed the news. "In light of the recent events surrounding the character of Cara Dune, we've received word that the planned reissues of the 6″ Black Series and Vintage Collection figures have been cancelled. Hasbro still intends to release the Retro Collection version as planned," said the site.

Another Star Wars fan posted a screenshot from a toy site announcing the cancelation. The statement from Big Bad Toy Store reads: "We have been informed by Hasbro that they have cancelled production of the Star Wars: The Black Series 6" Cara Dune (The Mandalorian) and will not be fulfilling our order. Unfortunately, this means we must cancel our pre-orders for this item. We apologize for the inconvenience and greatly appreciate your understanding." As noted in the Yak Face statement, the Cara Dune Retro 6" figure will still hit the shelves as planned, though it is unclear if Hasbro will continue to make and market the figure in the future.

Gina Carano has since responded to her firing and is currently working on a new project. She's going to be producing, developing, and starring in a movie for The Daily Wire. "I cried out and my prayer was answered," said Carano in a statement. "I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob." Carano, and her supporters, believe that she has been unfairly taken down by "cancel culture." She continued, "I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can't cancel us if we don't let them."

As for whether or not Lucasfilm moves forward with the Cara Dune character, that is unclear. The Mandalorian fans have called on the studio to replace Gina Carano with Lucy Lawless or the WWE's Sonya Deville, though it is unclear if either will happen. It has been reported that the Rangers of the New Republic series was supposed to focus on Dune, so we'll just have to wait and see what Lucasfilm decides to do with the character. Yak Face Forums was the first to confirm the Hasbro cancelations.