Baby Yoda is coming to breakfast. General Mills is set to release a new cereal based on The Mandalorian. The new product is based on the live-action Star Wars series and is just one small part of Disney and Lucasfilm's robust product line that will be hitting shelves in anticipation of the show's second season. The cereal is set to arrive on shelves at Sam's Club exclusively this month, with Walmart set to follow in August.

Sam's Club is expected to get this Baby Yoda cereal toward the end of July. It will be sold in a large box containing two bags. A smaller, single-bag version will arrive at Walmart sometime in August. On the box, the product is described as "Fruity flavored sweetened cereal with marshmallows." We can see the Baby Yoda marshmallow chunks mixed in with the round chunks of sweet cereal. General Mills also released a more thorough description of The Mandalorian cereal, which reads as follows.

"The Mandalorian-inspired cereal is packed with sweetened corn puffs and a bounty of fun, with marshmallow pieces shaped like the Child to deliver a breakfast that can be enjoyed in your own galaxy."

The cereal was originally teased during Star Wars Day on May 4 in a post on Instagram from General Mills. It showcased the box art, which prominently features Baby Yoda, aka The Child, with Mando and the Razor Crest in the background. The cereal itself sounds an awful lot like Lucky Charms. Whatever the case, it is further evidence that Disney is looking to capitalize as much as possible on the popularity of the show.

Baby Yoda, who doesn't have an official name yet, was kept secret until the big reveal at the end of the show's first episode. Quickly, the little alien became the breakout star, to the point that he is now one of the most popular characters in all of Star Wars. But the secrecy meant that no toys or merchandise could be produced ahead of time for fear of leaks. It's estimated that Disney sacrificed potential millions in revenue as a result. Be that as it may, they aren't making that mistake in the long run, as a cavalcade of toys and other products are hitting shelves in time for The Mandalorian season 2.

Plot details for The Mandalorian season 2 largely remain under wraps. However, some other major characters from the Star Wars galaxy, including Boba Fett and Ahsoka Tano, are set to appear. Lucasfilm is already at work on season 3 as well, which signals the confidence that the studio has in the series. Additionally, other live-action shows set within the franchise, including the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and a Rogue One prequel, are in the works. The Mandalorian does not yet have a firm return date set, but it has been confirmed that the show will return to Disney+ in October. This news comes to us via The Takeout.