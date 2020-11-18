The Mandalorian leaked Chapter 12 synopsis teases a big reunion. Star Wars fans are still excited about last week's Chapter 11 episode, which introduced the live-action version of Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze, along with Sasha Banks' new character, Koska Reeves. All lines are now leading to Mando and the Child finding Ahsoka Tano in the next few episodes. While many fans have assumed it will be in Chapter 12, there is heavy speculation that it won't happen until Chapter 13, which is when Dave Filoni is behind the camera.

The leaked Chapter 12 synopsis reads: "The Mandalorian rejoins old allies for a new mission." While it does not reveal a whole lot about the episode, it does seemingly reveal that Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) will be making their first season 2 appearances. In addition, Weathers is behind the camera for the Chapter 12 episode, which, like the previous three episodes, was written by Jon Favreau. As for where Mando will reunite with his old crew, that is uncertain at the moment. It should also be noted that the leaked synopsis has not been officially confirmed.

Din Djarin and the Child are now off to find Ahsoka Tano, thanks to some intel from Bo-Katan. As to how they will find her on the forest planet of Corvus, that story will reportedly unfold over the next few episodes. It's possible that Cara Dune and Greef Karga will be able to help out, along with possibly getting the Razor Crest back to normal after an interesting attempt on the moon of Trask that ended up with a lot of nautical souvenirs.

As for returning as Bo-Katan, Katee Sackhoff recently recalled telling Dave Filoni her own theory about the character. "I remember saying to Dave Filoni, 'You know, not for nothing, but I think [Bo-Katan is] not dead,'" says Sackhoff. After voicing the character on Rebels and Clone Wars for a decade, Sackhoff thought she was well-prepared to take on the live-action version of Bo-Katan. However, she later learned that wasn't exactly true. Sackhoff had this to say about her animation experience and tackling the live-action version of Bo-Katan.

"While it gave me a tremendous understanding of who she was as a person, it didn't help me to figure out her physicality. It didn't help me to figure out the way her face moved or the way she walked. I had seen the way she moved, but it was in animation. And so to translate that in a way that didn't look cartoonish was actually harder than I thought it would be."

When voicing Bo-Katan, Kate Sackhoff admits that she would get pretty wild in the recording studio. It was her method of bringing the character to life, but that wasn't going to fly while working on The Mandalorian. "There is a stoicism to Bo-Katan that is very purposeful and intentional," says Sackhoff. "When she moves, she means to do it. It's thought out. So I really had to find a way of living her and having her move [in a way] that felt calculated, which did not allow for 'Crazy Katee' to come into play at all." The leaked synopsis for Chapter 12 comes to us from IMDb.