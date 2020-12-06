Star Wars fans have already decoded Boba Fett's chain code from The Mandalorian season 2. The hit Disney+ series showed Temuera Morrison at the very end of Chapter 9, which led to a whole bunch of speculation as to what was going to happen in season 2. Just seeing the old, damaged Boba Fett armor would have been enough for Star Wars fans, but Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau decided to take it one step further. There are SPOILERS for The Mandalorian season 2 below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Boba Fett shows Din Djarin his chain code which is written in Mando'a. Din replies that Jango was a Foundling and Boba responds that Jango fought in the Mandalorian Civil Wars. By lineage, this also makes Boba Fett a Mandalorian. Case closed. pic.twitter.com/MeafzpxW07 — Best of Boba Fett (@BestOfFett) December 6, 2020

In Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, our hero takes Grogu to the planet Tython. However, when he arrives, he learns that he is not alone. Din Djarin is soon face to face with Boba Fett, who is looking to get his armor back and willing to stop at nothing to get what belongs to him. Fennec Shand, who everybody assumed was dead, is also there, working with Boba Fett. Obviously, Djarin is not going to give up the armor because of his creed, but the Empire, who is back, shows up in an attempt to kidnap Grogu, which leads to Boba Fett getting his armor on his own.

After battling the Empire, Boba Fett confronts Din Djarin and explains the importance of the armor and what it means to him. In order to prove it, he pulls up a 25-year old chain code, which Djarin immediately understands, though most of us at home had no idea what the code said. Thankfully, a few hardcore Star Wars fans cracked the code and learned that it translates to: "Foundling, Took into... The year the... Concord Dawn, Mentor Jast, Father Fett, Boba Fett."

Concord Dawn is the home planet of Boba Fett's clone father, Jango Fett, who was a foundling like Din Djarin. "Father Fett" is likely a reference to Jango, while Mentor Jast is probably a reference to Jaster Mereel, who is also from Concord Dawn. In the Legends canon, Jaster was Jango's adopted father. It seems that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are diving deep into Legends to retcon a history for Boba Fett, which is rumored to be a part of a spin-off prequel series, taking place before the events of The Mandalorian.

The chain code goes on, but it can't be deciphered, which means there is some Boba Fett history to dive into. Speculation about a live-action Boba Fett series is everywhere at the moment, with casting reportedly already taking place. For now, the iconic bounty hunter is in debt to Din Djarin for retrieving his armor and will help the hero on his next mission, which is going to be a big one. The Mandalorian Chapter 14 was a massive episode, filled with a lot of information in a very short amount of time. You can check out the chain code translation above, thanks to the Best of Fett Twitter account.