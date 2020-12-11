The Mandalorian season 2 has filed an Office Space Easter Egg. Chapter 15 of the hit Disney+ live-action Star Wars series is currently streaming. While season 2 has raised the stakes considerably, there has been room for some excellent comedy over the past several episodes, which fits in with the original trilogy without getting into ridiculous places. With that being said, some fans are still scarred from Grogu eating the Frog Lady's eggs from the beginning of the season. There are SPOILERS for The Mandalorian season 2 below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Mike Judge's 1999 cult classic comedy Office Space was mentioned in The Mandalorian Chapter 15. Bill Burr's Mayfeld returns for the new episode to help Din Djarin on his mission to save Grogu from Moff Gideon. The unlikely duo have to sneak into an Empire base to get the coordinates for Gideon's ship, but in order to get into the base, Djarin and Mayfeld had to disguise themselves as Imperial soldiers. After obtaining the location of the ship, Djarin, who is without his helmet, is confronted by an Imperial officer about his actions. Luckily, Mayfeld comes to the rescue and says, "Let's go fill out those TPS reports."

TPS reports may sound like some technical Empire jargon to some, but it was a direct reference to Office Space. The "test procedure specification" reports are dreaded by main character Peter Gibbons in the movie, and in the 21 years since it hit theaters, TPS reports have become synonymous with pointless tasks across any job in the real-world. Now, it's Star Wars canon, thanks to Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, director Rick Famuyiwa, and Bill Burr.

At this point, it's unclear who came up with the Office Space reference in The Mandalorian season 2, though one can imagine it easily being an adlib by Bill Burr. Whatever the case may be, fans of Mike Judge knew exactly what Migs Mayfeld was referencing when speaking to the Imperial officer. As for where the show will go now in terms of more references to Office Space, that is unclear, but we probably won't be seeing a red stapler or a faulty printer in the future of the series.

The Mandalorian season 2 has been delivering the goods every week, with each installment seemingly better than the previous. Next week marks the end of season 2, which has Star Wars fans wondering how it will all end. Will they go The Empire Strikes Back route and end on a rather dark cliffhanger? Or will Din Djarin be able to successfully get to Grogu and bring him to safety? For now, all we can do is guess, but Mando obviously means business this time around. If you have yet to begin season 2 of The Mandalorian, you can head over to the official Disney+ website to start a subscription.