The Mandalorian season 2 character poster puts the focus on Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand. In addition to the latest character poster, Lucasfilm has released new images and concept art from last week's Chapter 15 episode. Star Wars fans, for the most part, have been extremely satisfied with season 2, which, unfortunately, comes to an end this week. After Friday, fans are going to have to wait for season 3 to premiere on Christmas Day 2021. There are SPOILERS for The Mandalorian season 2 below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand was first introduced in The Mandalorian season 1. According to Din Djarin, "Fennec Shand is an elite mercenary. She made her name killing for all the top crime syndicates, including the Hutts. If you go after her, you won't make it past sunrise." This is the way that Djarin chose to warn Toro Calican, though he ultimately did not pay attention to those warnings. After believing that she was dead, Boba Fett took her under his wing, where he patched up her stomach. She has since partnered up with the iconic bounty hunter, in debt to him for saving her life.

Fennec Shand is now helping out Din Djarin with his mission to save Grogu from the clutches of Moff Gideon. Shand is a female assassin who was active within the galaxy during the rise of the Galactic Empire. During this time, she encountered members of the elite clone commando squad Clone Force 99, also known as the Bad Batch. Shand makes an appearance in the upcoming animated Bad Batch Disney+ series. She made a name for herself working as an elite mercenary for the underworld's top crime syndicates, including the Hutt Clan. At some point in her career, she became wanted by the Imperial Security Bureau, which is touched on in The Mandalorian Chapter 15.

Elsewhere, we have a ton of images from The Mandalorian Chapter 15. Images of Boba Fett in his newly retrieved armor, Din Djarin in an Imperial guard's suit, Djarin with his helmet off as he gets his facial scan, Bill Burr's Migs Mayfeld, and more. Plus, the concept art from the episode is all laid out for Star Wars fans to enjoy. Moff Gideon looks particularly sinister in one of the concept art images.

The Mandalorian season 2 will come to a close in just a few days, leaving fans to wonder about where it'll leave off. Will Mando and crew succeed in getting Grogu back? Or will Moff Gideon prove to be victorious? Regardless, a big showdown was just teased at the end of Chapter 15, and Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito has promised some extreme fighting between himself and Mando. You can check out the latest character poster featuring Fennec Shand above, thanks to the official Mandalorian Twitter account.