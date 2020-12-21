Jon Favreau has broken his silence on the shocking season finale of The Mandalorian season 2. Favreau, who created the show, is still shocked that they were able to keep a major secret under wraps for over a year, especially since a lot of their season 2 castings leaked early on. Star Wars fans knew that Temuera Morrison was going to return and that Rosaria Dawson was going to portray Ahsoka Tano, but nothing was officially confirmed by Favreau and the rest of the show's crew. There are major SPOILERS for The Mandalorian season 2 below, so read ahead at your own risk.

The Mandalorian season 2 had always teased that Jedi would be involved in some capacity. Ahsoka Tano revealed to Din Djarin that she could not train Grogu and that another Jedi would have to do it. However, not many people expected to see a de-aged version of Mark Hamill return as the iconic Luke Skywalker to come and take baby Grogu for his Jedi training. Jon Favreau explains how they were able to keep Hamill's appearance on the show a secret.

"We started off the whole series with the Baby Yoda reveal - with the Grogu reveal - that was a secret that everybody was really blown away by. Part of that is not telling too many people, not having merchandise that's being tooled up and announced and everything. And then the very last episode having Mark Hamill actually on set filming and us using whatever technology we had available to de-age him and try to make him look as much like he did in the old films."

While Jon Favreau and crew were able to keep the Luke Skywalker appearance a secret, that doesn't mean that it was easy. "It was very tricky because it's very hard to keep a secret nowadays, especially with Star Wars because people are so curious about it," the director said. "And there are so many people involved with the process with visual effects finishing, making it, filming it, the studios everything. Every piece of casting leaked, and we were so scared right up until it aired that our surprise cameo was gonna leak too." Some fans had speculated that Luke could make an appearance, but that's as far as it got.

Mark Hamill was even shocked that they were able to keep The Mandalorian season 2 ending a secret. He said, "The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle. A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere!" Now, The Mandalorian season 3 is going to have a lot to live up to in terms of where the story is going to go after that. Adding an extra challenge to that is the crazy amount of Star Wars related material that Disney+ has on the way.

For fans who stuck around past The Mandalorian season 2 credits, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni added in a special bonus announcement. We were treated to a visual of Boba Fett and Fennec Chand revisiting Jabba the Hutt's old palace on Tatooine, where they seemingly took it over. It was then announced that The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on Disney+ in December, which means it's going to be a little bit longer of a wait for The Mandalorian season 3. You can check out the interview with Jon Favreau above, thanks to the Good Morning America YouTube channel.