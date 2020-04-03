A concept artist on The Mandalorian still refers to the Child as Baby Yoda. Lucasfilm and Disney have confirmed dozens of times that his official name, for the time being, is the Child. He is not an infant version of the little green Jedi Master, though he looks just like him. In the Star Wars timeline, the real Yoda is dead at the time of The Mandalorian. There is still a ton of mystery surrounding the Child and the species that he is.

The Mandalorian concept artist Doug Chiang posted some concept art from the series on social media. The image is of Din Djarin as he holds the Child in his hand. Chiang posted the image, along with a caption that reads, "Time for a Mando and Baby Yoda sketch!" We all know he's the Child, but Baby Yoda just fits so much better, especially since we know next to nothing about the little green dude.

The Mandalorian season 2 should debut in the fall. Disney+ and Lucasfilm have confirmed that the show is supposed to come out in October, but that could all change at any moment, due to the current state of world affairs. The entertainment business has been stalled as we all wait for this to pass. Regardless, season 2 should give us a bit more insight into who and what Baby Yoda is, or at least tease more of his backstory. We do know that Moff Gideon will be trying to get his hands on him, which could prove to be massive problem for Din Djarin.

A lot of Star Wars fans have been curious about the original Yoda's species for decades. It's never been explained before and some fans want to leave it that way. It's unclear how far Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will go into the Child's history, but there are still a lot of people who want to learn more about the original Yoda in The Mandalorian. It will be interesting to see how much information they will be coming up with. Regardless, if it goes far enough, it could anger a lot of Star Wars fans, which seems inevitable at this point.

For now, we'll just have to wait and see what season 2 of The Mandalorian brings. We have yet to see any footage from the upcoming season, though that makes sense. If Star Wars Celebration ends up still happening at the end of August, we'll probably see the first footage there, or around that time. Disney and Lucasfilm have not yet commented on whether or not the annual celebration will happen this year, though San Diego Comic-Con seems to be going ahead, at least as of this writing. Things could change at any minute now. You can check out The Mandalorian concept art below, thanks to Doug Chiang's Instagram account.