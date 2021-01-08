The Mandalorian season 2 almost saw Din Djarin say a now infamous Star Wars line. The Disney+ series provided fans with a whole lot to get excited about for the future, while also teasing a lot of the past at the same time. Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau opened the floodgates when expanding the world of Din Djarin, which brought him in contact with some fan-favorite characters from different points in the franchise timeline throught The Mandalorian Season 2.

In the Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian special episode that focuses on Season 2, Jon Favreau can be seen talking to Dave Filoni about a scene in the first episode of the season. Chapter 9: The Marshal marks the first time that Favreau stepped behind the camera for the show and he wanted to include a controversial Star Wars line at the beginning of the episode. Fans will remember that Din Djarin meets up with Gor Koresh to get information about other Mandalorians as they watch some Gamorrean guards battle in the ring.

Gor Koresh ends up attempting to betray Din Djarin, which leaves him strung up on a street lamp. It's a pretty dark moment, especially as the mysterious monsters with glowing red eyes come out to feast on Koresh. As it turns out, Jon Favreau wanted to lighten the mood by having Djarin say, "Maclunkey," which is something that Greedo says in A New Hope, though it was not present in the original version of the movie. Favreau seemed serious about adding it, but Dave Filoni wasn't having it. Filoni laughs off Favreau's suggestion, noting, "it's something Greedo says, though." They end up both laughing about the situation, which is shown in Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season 2.

Maclunkey was added to A New Hope when the iconic movie debuted on Disney+. The word is huttese and can be roughly translated as "this will be the end of you.". As it turns out, the word has a minor connection to the prequels. In The Phantom Menace, Sebulba can be heard saying, "Maclunkey" when a young Anakin Skywalker stops him from beating up Jar Jar Binks. George Lucas oversaw the 4K restorations, which is how the word ended up in A New Hope.

While Maclunkey would have fit in The Mandalorian season 2's episode 1, it would have been a little silly. It does later appear in the Season 2 finale Post-Credit scene that introduces the new show The Book of Boba Fett. Listen closely and you can here Bib Fortuna say it to his bodyguards as Boba and Fennec Shand enter what used to be Jabba's palace on Tatooine. The true Star Wars spelling is ma klounkee. Thankfully, Dave Filoni was there to stop Jon Favreau from including it too earlier on the season's run. Plus, there were more than enough Easter Eggs for diehard Star Wars fans to be found throughout the second season, which ranged from heavily obscure to things that even non-fans understood. You can head over to the official Disney+ website to stream Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season 2 and watch Filoni laugh at Favreau's suggestion.