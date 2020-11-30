Dave Filoni explains the Child's real name and why Ahsoka Tano was the right person to reveal it. Star Wars fans got some more insight into their favorite little green alien in last week's episode of The Mandalorian. With Filoni directing Chapter 13, many fans were under the impression that Ahsoka was going to make her live-action debut, and they were correct in their assumptions. However, what most people did not see coming was the real name of Baby Yoda, aka the Child. There are SPOILERS for The Mandalorian season 2 below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano finally showed up in The Mandalorian season 2 last week. After months of speculation, hardcore Star Wars fans had a lot of explaining to do for their friends and family who never watched Clone Wars or Rebels. In the episode, Ahsoka and the Child were able to communicate through the Force and memories without words. It's here that we learn that the little guy's real name is Grogu. Dave Filoni explains.

"The name has been around for a while. Jon [Favreau] told me early on in season 1 what it would be, which made me start to think about how people could learn the name. This gave me the idea that Ahsoka, who is very compassionate, would be able to connect with the Child, and that without words they could probably communicate through memories and experiences. Through that connection, she learns the name and then tells Mando and the audience."

Ahsoka Tano was able to connect to Grogu in ways that we had not seen in The Mandalorian previously. "I felt that if anyone would know or understand The Child's history it would be Ahsoka," Dave Filoni said. "She has such a long history as well. By having her relate the story it also helps the viewer to understand some of her own backstory." Ahsoka was able to tell Mando the history of Grogu, until it got dark, which in turn gave the audience at home more information about the mysterious, green alien.

In addition to Ahsoka Tano shedding light on Grogu's backstory, there are other similarities to the Star Wars franchise. "Through the story about Anakin, you are getting a look at Obi-Wan and his backstory as well," Dave Filoni says. "A lot of the campfire scene, as I call it, is shaped around that scene between Obi-Wan and Luke in A New Hope." Now, there are a lot of questions surrounding Ahsoka's future within The Mandalorian or even her own Disney+ spin-off.

The Mandalorian has been able to tap into the original spirit of Star Wars in a way that has not been done before. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have been able to craft a live-action series that has even the most disgruntled hardcore fans checking in each week, along with people who have no idea who Ahsoka Tano even is. With only three more episode of season 2 to go, there are going to be a lot more questions. The interview with Dave Filoni was originally conducted by Vanity Fair.