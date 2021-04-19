Star Wars: The Last Jedi director, Rian Johnson, has reportedly expressed interest in helming an episode of the hugely popular Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. While this scoop does not come directly from Johnson himself, the idea that he would want to continue his involvement with the Star Wars universe certainly makes sense, and what better way than adding his own flourish to the adventures of Din Djarin.

finding time to break away and do it. He said he has spoken to Dave Filoni about it. He had gone and visited the set during Season 1. He said it was so cool and I told him I was very jealous. He had seen "Baby Yoda" months before the reveal.



"I asked Rian if he'd ever consider doing an episode of The Mandalorian. He said he was dying to, but that for him it's all about scheduling. He's been writing [Knives Out 2] and now he's going to go directly into filming it. So it would be a matter of finding time to break away and do it. He said he has spoken to Dave Filoni about it. He had gone and visited the set during Season 1. He said it was so cool and I told him I was very jealous. He had seen 'Baby Yoda' months before the reveal."

This comes courtesy of USA Today bestselling author and Star Wars fan Sariah Wilson, who also reveals that Rian Johnson visited the set of The Mandalorian during season one and, much like audiences, absolutely loved what he saw.

Thanks to some...controversial choices, Star Wars: The Last Jedi remains one of the most divisive outings in the entire Star Wars franchise, and thus the idea that Johnson could add his name and vision to the world of The Mandalorian is sure to result is some very strong responses from fans, many of whom find even saying the director's name an act of sacrilege. For those who enjoyed The Last Jedi's approach to the lore however, Johnson putting his stamp on the Disney+ show, even if just for one episode, will no doubt be an exciting prospect while awaiting news about his standalone Star Wars trilogy.

Speaking of which, despite rumors to the contrary, the director recently revealed to Sariah Wilson that his Star Wars trilogy is still happening. "I'm just going to post this now because I can see that I'm going to get a lot of requests - Yes, Rian's SW trilogy is still on. No dates or timelines because he has other projects going on, but it is happening. THAT IS ALL I KNOW ABOUT IT."

For now, Johnson is working on the sequel to his 2019 whodunnit hit, Knives Out, with Netflix recently stepping in to purchase the rights to several follow-ups for $469 million. The deal gives Rian Johnson creative control of the projects, with sources saying that he will not have to take any notes from the streaming giant. These same sources have also claimed that Johnson, producer Ram Bergman and star Daniel Craig could earn a wallet-bursting $100 million each.

While little is known about the project, Johnson has revealed that Knives Out 2 will differ from the first movie, ditching the ensemble cast of characters, and stating that it's best not to think of the movie as Knives Out 2, but rather the continuing adventures of Daniel Craig's world-famous private detective, Benoit Blanc. "I'm actually writing another Knives Out. It's been such a mindf**k, because I sat on the idea for the first one for 10 years. And with this one, I'm starting with a blank page," Johnson said. "It's not really a Knives Out sequel. I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it's just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast."

As for The Mandalorian, seasons 1 and 2 are available now on Disney+, with the third season expected to arrive Christmas 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Sariah Wilson's Twitter account.